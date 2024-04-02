7-Eleven, Inc. Kicks Off Slurpee Season with Bring Your Own Cup Day on April 13

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes customers can "BYOC" to fill their most creative container with a Slurpee drink in limited time flavors like Chili Mango or Fanta Dragonfruit Zero

IRVING, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's officially Slurpee drink season and 7-Eleven, Inc. is inviting customers to celebrate in style with the return of the retailer's annual Bring Your Own Cup Day on Saturday, April 13. For one day only, 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® customers can grab a vessel of their choosing and fill it with the iconic frozen and fizzy beverage for only $1.99.*

Slurpee drink fans are encouraged to bring their motorcycle helmets, fish bowls or milk cartons to their local store to fill with the season's limited time only flavors like Chili Mango and Fanta Dragonfruit Zero or classic fan favorite flavors including Coca-Cola, Cherry, Blue Raspberry and Pina Colada.

"BYOC Day is a time-honored tradition at 7-Eleven that we look forward to each year," said Dennis Phelps, Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault and Proprietary Beverages) at 7-Eleven. "We love seeing our customers – of all ages – bring their imagination and creativity to life while enjoying our beloved Slurpee drink."

In order to properly enjoy BYOC Day, please ensure the cup is clean, watertight, leak-proof and fits upright within the 10-inch hole in the in-store display, indicating it can fit under the Slurpee drink dispenser.

Those who prefer the classic cups can still get their sip on! 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty members can snag a large Slurpee drink for just $1. Customers can tap in now by downloading the app from the App Store or Google Play.

*Offer valid only on 4/13/24. Limit 1 cup per person. Container must fit within 10-inch cutout. Available while supplies last at participating stores.

