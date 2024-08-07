7-Eleven, Inc. Launches New 7-Select™ Fusion Energy Beverage

The retailer also introduced its newest premium hydration beverage, 7-Select™ Rehydrate, for the ultimate refreshment duo

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, is introducing new 7-Select™ additions to its beverage lineup including a new energy beverage, 7-Select Fusion Energy, and a new premium hydration beverage, 7-Select Rehydrate. Perfect for customers seeking a convenient boost of energy or source of hydration while on the go, 7-Select Fusion Energy and 7-Select Rehydrate are available for purchase now at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide.

With the new 7-Select Fusion Energy, cosmic energy meets delicious flavors including Cosmic Cherry, Rockin' Rainbow, Galactic Citrus and Paradise Pulse. Each can is packed with high antioxidant Vitamin C and essential B6 and B12 vitamins to elevate energy, boost mental sharpness and enhance mood. 7-Select Fusion Energy contains zero sugar, is gluten-free and free from artificial colors and high fructose corn syrup, providing customers with a better, healthier energy drink option.

The new 7-Select Rehydrate is a 20-oz premium hydration beverage formulated for ultimate hydration and immune support. Crafted with a specialized blend of five electrolytes and vitamins, the hydration beverage is available in Cherry, Fruit Punch and Grape flavors. Now until August 27, customers can buy one bottle of 7-Select Rehydrate and get another free.*

"With the launch of our new energy drink, 7-Select Fusion Energy, and the new 7-Select Rehydrate hydration beverage, we're providing our customers with innovative, high-quality private brand items crafted to energize and refresh," said Nikki Boyers, Vice President of Private Brands at 7-Eleven. "Whether needing a quick boost to help power through the day or a break for hydration, our new beverages are designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers who stay on the go."

Need a midday pick-me-up, but too busy to go out? Get these products delivered via the 7NOW® Delivery app. Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

*Valid thru 8/27/24. Discount only valid on multiples of two. Plus tax. 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

