7-Eleven, Inc. Offers Free Pizza to Football Fans and Pizza Lovers for the Big Game

7-Eleven turns team losses into fan gains with free pizza and celebration-worthy deals

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Game may be a celebration for some, but for most fans, it's a tough reminder that their team didn't make it to the grand finale of football season. This year, 7-Eleven is stepping up to help viewers eat their feelings by offering a FREE pizza for fans whose teams didn't make the final cut.

Throwing a pity party for your team's loss? Don't bother. 7-Eleven has fans covered by offering a FREE pizza with your first order on the 7NOW® Delivery app*. With far more football fans left disappointed than celebrating victory ahead of the Big Game, 7-Eleven is offering a shoulder to cry on with the choice of any delicious whole pizza, like fan-favorite Extreme Meat or Philly Cheesesteak. Don't they say that pizza is the best thing for a broken heart?

"At 7-Eleven, we know the Big Game is about more than just football — it's about gathering with friends, enjoying delicious food and making lasting memories," said Brandon Brown, Senior Vice President of Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Whether you're a football fanatic, a halftime show enthusiast or simply a pizza lover, we're here to support your game day experience with free pizza and other tasty deals that will make everyone feel like a winner."

Fans can also take advantage of these delicious deals for the Big Game on the 7NOW Delivery app:

BOGO Pizza: Buy 1, Get 1 Free Any Large Pizza on 2/9**

Buy 1, Get 1 Free Any Large Pizza on 2/9** Get $20 off $30 : Save on watch party favorites with promo code BIGGAME***

Save on watch party favorites with promo code BIGGAME*** $5 Off Beer: $5 off large pack of all beer****

Fans can get their free pizza and other items delivered straight to their door by using 7NOW Delivery. Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

* Valid thru 3/4/25. Applicable to new 7NOW® app users only. Limit 1 pizza per customer. Delivery only. Discount valid on 7-Eleven pizza only. Excludes restaurant orders. Limited Delivery Area. See 7NOW App for Full Terms. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

** Valid on 2/9 only. Limit 1 per 7NOW customer. Discount valid on 7-Eleven pizza only. Excludes Restaurant Orders. Limited Delivery Area. See 7NOW App for Full Terms. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

*** Valid on 2/8 only. Discount available on minimum basket of $30 with use of promo code. Limit 1 per 7NOW customer. Excludes restaurant orders. Limited Delivery Area. See 7NOW App for Full Terms. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**** Valid on 2/9 only. Discount available on select 18 -24 can packs of beer. Alcohol delivery is available only where allowed by law, to customers 21+, and in the hours allowed by law. Please drink responsibly. Limit 1 per customer. Limited Delivery Area. See 7NOW App for Full Terms. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

