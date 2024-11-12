IRVING, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. announced today an expanded deployment of Gulp Radio™ programming to 5,000 stores across the U.S. by the end of 2024 and more than 12,000 stores by the end of 2025, which includes all 7-Eleven® , Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide. Currently in more than 4,000 stores, Gulp Radio network offers an opportunity to influence the shopper at the point of purchase by deploying advertising and messaging via in-store audio. Once fully deployed at scale, Gulp Radio will be one of North America's largest commercial radio networks enabling advertisers to reach the world's largest convenience chain's 13 million daily shoppers.

7-Eleven, Inc. Redefines the Shopper Experience with Expansion of Gulp Radio: One of North America’s Largest Commercial Radio Networks

The Gulp Radio network's expansion is the result of an extended partnership with audio retail media platform Qsic , which has allowed 7-Eleven to more quickly develop and bring audio messaging to market. Through Qsic's AI-powered creative audio development, 7-Eleven more efficiently generates localized audio advertisements that reach target audiences during peak times – all backed by first-party data to measure the impact and determine revenue lift. On average, 7-Eleven® store locations with Gulp Radio network (or programming or broadcasting) capability have experienced between 5 – 9% overall sales lift.

"Audio is the easiest and most cost-effective way to influence consumer behavior within the convenience store environment. Qsic's audio platform authentically connects with in-store customers to immediately drive measurable results for our brand partners," said Mario Mijares, Vice President of Marketing, Insights, Loyalty and Monetization Platforms at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Qsic has already proven its value in our stores, we're excited to extend our partnership with them throughout the U.S."

*Research shows that 85% of all retail media transactions are in-store, yet most retailers need help to ensure their in-store advertisements hit the mark and influence over-the-counter sales. With its proprietary technology, Qsic surpasses IAB standards by dynamically adjusting audio volume based on ambient noise levels, ensuring each ad is heard clearly. Additionally, Qsic's system timestamps each ad, providing unmatched validation for in-store media compliance.

"Gulp Radio network has already driven significant results for advertisers by optimizing in-store assets to influence shoppers at the point of purchase. In-store retail media presents a huge opportunity for brands to drive more conversions, and 7-Eleven and Gulp Radio are at the forefront," said Matt Elsley, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Qsic.

Launched in October 2022, Gulp Media Network® is America's largest coast-to-coast immediate consumption Retail Media Network designed to leverage 7-Eleven's customer purchase and behavioral data, which is 95 million loyalty members strong, or approximately one in four Americans. As the #1 Immediate Consumption Retailer, 7-Eleven's Gulp Media Network is a closed loop solution with the ability to track ROAS and iROAS by deploying advertising and messaging through social, display, gas pump TV's, connected TV ads and CRM throughout more than 7-Eleven's 12,000 stores across 47 of the top 50 DMAs in the U.S.

*Data derived from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Measurement, Addressability and Data Center's " Digital Out of Home (DOOH) & In-Store Retail Media Playbook 2024 ".

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com .

About Qsic

Qsic is the global intelligent in-store audio platform that uses data & AI to remove friction from the planning process and elevate and measure the impact of audio. Reaching over 100 million in-store shoppers monthly, Qsic helps retailers activate their Retail Media Networks by setting up, running and commercializing their audio assets. This extends from music curation, ad production and collateral to ad sales and price evaluation. Qsic has invested heavily in developing a patented method of measuring the impact of audio advertising on real-world in-store transactions. It is now a leading provider of AI technology that strategically leverages the power of audio to deliver better customer and sales experiences. Learn more at www.getqsic.com .

