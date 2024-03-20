7-Eleven, Inc. Reveals First Flavored Cold Brew Creations

Try the new cold brews, pecan and macadamia nut lattes and iced teas only at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores

IRVING, Texas, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today 7-Eleven, Inc. and the world's largest convenience retailer revealed its latest lineup of coffee creations. The 'OG To Go' coffee destination is bringing customers, new innovative flavors from the first-ever flavored cold brews, new hot and iced lattes with flavors of pecan and macadamia nuts and iced teas.

Find these new flavors and more at select 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores:

Cold Brew Lattes: Dive into decadence with our Mocha Cold Brew Latte , infused with rich mocha flavor, the French Vanilla Cold Brew Latte boasting with sweet French vanilla, and the Caramel Cream Cold Brew topped with a hint of sea salt. All made from 100% Arabica cold brew extract, real cold brew, whole milk, real cane sugar,

Dive into decadence with our , infused with rich mocha flavor, the boasting with sweet French vanilla, and the topped with a hint of sea salt. All made from 100% Arabica cold brew extract, real cold brew, whole milk, real cane sugar, Salted Caramel Latte: Delight in the perfect balance of sweet and savory with our Salted Caramel Latte, featuring buttery caramel, a hint of sea salt, and creamy milk.*

Delight in the perfect balance of sweet and savory with our Salted Caramel Latte, featuring buttery caramel, a hint of sea salt, and creamy milk.* Pecan Pie Latte: Savor the warmth of our Pecan Latte, a nutty twist on comfort with buttery pecan goodness.**

Savor the warmth of our Pecan Latte, a nutty twist on comfort with buttery pecan goodness.** Macadamia Nut Latte: Treat yourself to the limited-time Macadamia Nut Latte, blending rich macadamia flavor with creamy espresso for a decadent treat. ***

Treat yourself to the limited-time Macadamia Nut Latte, blending rich macadamia flavor with creamy espresso for a decadent treat. *** Sweet Treat Cappuccino: Indulge in our Sweet Treat Cappuccino, offering rich Salted Caramel Toffee flavoring for a sweet escape in every cup.

Indulge in our Sweet Treat Cappuccino, offering rich Salted Caramel Toffee flavoring for a sweet escape in every cup. 7-Select™ Bottled Iced Teas: Try out the new 7-SelectTM bottled iced teas that come in flavors Sweet Iced Tea, Raspberry Hibiscus, and Lemon Elderberry.

"With our newest cold brew flavor innovation, we're giving coffee lovers a deliciously innovative range of options to elevate their morning ritual or midday pick-me-up," said Dennis Phelps, Senior Vice President, Merchandising. "At 7-Eleven, we are constantly exploring new ways to delight our customers and enhance their beverage experience."

Nothing completes your coffee experience quite like a sweet treat! Try the new Chocolate Peanut Butter BIG cookie, made with a chocolate cookie batter, mini peanut butter M&M's® and peanut butter chips. If that's not satisfying your sweet tooth, taste the 7-Select Mini Donuts which come in a pack of six for just $1 and are available Chocolate, Cinnamon Sugar, Crunch and Powdered Sugar.

An assortment beverages and treats are available for delivery on 7NOW® Delivery, available throughout the U.S. with real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7NOW.

*Salted Caramel Latte is available in select locations in these states: IA, IL, IN, KS, MI, MN, MO, ND, NE, OH, SD, WI

**Pecan Pie Latte is available in select locations in these states: AL, AR, DE, GA, KY, LA, MD, MS, NC, NJ, OK, SC, TX, TN, VA, WV

***Macadamia Nut Latte is available in select locations in these states: AZ, CA, CO, ID, MT, NM, NV, OR, WA, WY

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

