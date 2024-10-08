7-Eleven, Inc. Rolls Out New Comfort Classics to Warm Up This Fall

From exciting waffle varieties to new mac and cheese bowls, the world's largest convenience retailer invites customers to explore new flavors this season

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall is officially here, and temperatures are (finally) dropping, which means it's comfort food season! 7-Eleven, Inc. is welcoming the transition of seasons with new cozy bites for every occasion.

Embrace the ultimate lineup of sweater-weather appropriate bites at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide, featuring:

Everything Bagel Breakfast Sandwich: Featuring sausage, egg and cheese made on a fluffy potato bun topped with Everything Bagel Seasoning, this breakfast go-to comes with an Everything Bagel Seasoning Cream Cheese spread.

Featuring sausage, egg and cheese made on a fluffy potato bun topped with Everything Bagel Seasoning, this breakfast go-to comes with an Everything Bagel Seasoning Cream Cheese spread. Chicken & Waffles Roller: This savory and sweet combo is now available on the roller grill, featuring chicken battered and coated with sweet maple, just like the classic dish. Customers can now enjoy the flavorful combo of chicken and waffles on the go!

This savory and sweet combo is now available on the roller grill, featuring chicken battered and coated with sweet maple, just like the classic dish. Customers can now enjoy the flavorful combo of chicken and waffles on the go! Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza: The new Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza is loaded with rich tomato sauce, spicy sliced pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, wrapped in a soft, seasoned dough pocket.

The new Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza is loaded with rich tomato sauce, spicy sliced pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, wrapped in a soft, seasoned dough pocket. Sausage, Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich: Start the day with this unique twist on a classic breakfast favorite, available in select stores. Enjoy warm, golden waffles that offer a subtly sweet contrast to their savory fillings and an abundance of flavor.

"Each of our new fall menu items provides a fun twist on fan-favorite items, like our Chicken & Waffles Roller or Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza, taking the beloved classics to the next level," said Deanna Hall, Senior Product Director, Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven, Inc. "We love offering choices for everyone – ensuring that whether customers are craving sweet or savory comfort foods, we have options perfect for them."

7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can enjoy extra savings this fall on the fan-favorite bone-in wings BOGO deal: Buy 5-piece bone-in wings, get a 5-piece FREE. It's the perfect way to enjoy even more flavor this season!

Additionally, 7-Eleven, Inc.'s fried chicken restaurant, Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits, is debuting Chicken N' Mac Bowls. The bowls are made with rich and gooey homestyle Mac & Cheese and topped with Roost's signature double hand-breaded chicken tenders. Customers can choose classic chicken tenders or drizzled with BBQ or Buffalo sauce.

"Fall is the time of year to feast and savor all the flavors of the season, and Raise the Roost is all about comfort food," said William Armstrong, Senior Vice President of Restaurant Operations at 7-Eleven, Inc. "With our new Chicken N' Mac Bowls, we aim to bring the home-cooked feel to every bite."

Too cozy to hit the store? Customers can have their meals delivered using the 7NOW® Delivery app. Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

