7-Eleven, Inc. Serves Up Sizzling New Pizza Just in Time to Celebrate National Pizza Party Day

IRVING, Texas, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As pizza lovers around the nation prepare to celebrate the cheesiest holiday of the year, 7-Eleven, Inc. is rolling out the dough for a mouthwatering celebration. To honor National Pizza Party Day on May 17, 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores are inviting customers to join in on the fun with its latest pizza creations and snacking deals.

Get ready to “dough-minate” any pizza party with the new 7-Select™ Frozen Pizza and reimagined Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza

7-Select™ Frozen Pizza: Pick up the new 7-Select Frozen Pizza to bake at home whenever hunger strikes. Made with the same fan-favorite recipe and ingredients as 7-Eleven's in-store fresh pizza, 7-Select Frozen Pizza can be found in the freezer section at participating stores in two flavors: Cheese and Pepperoni.

Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza: The reimagined 14-inch pizza, freshly baked in store and served hot, has 30% more of 7-Eleven's signature sliced and diced pepperoni, topped with a mozzarella, parmesan and provolone cheese blend.

Pizza lovers know that no pizza party is complete without wings! Luckily, 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can purchase 8 boneless wings for just $3.99 and get 8 wings for free, every Fri, Sat, & Sun through June 25.*

"From the mouthwatering taste of our new 7-Select Frozen Pizza and the revamped baked in store Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza to unbeatable deals on our delicious wings, 7-Eleven is the go-to spot for all of your pizza party needs," said Nikki Boyers, Vice President of Private & Emerging Brands at 7-Eleven, Inc. "With the rollout of the 7-Select Frozen Pizza, we are delighted to offer customers the same exceptional quality they get in stores, directly from the comfort of their own kitchens."

Skip the hassle of running out to stock up before the party with 7NOW® Delivery. 7NOW Delivery is available throughout the U.S. with real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

*Offer valid thru 6/25/24. Exclusive to loyalty members only.

