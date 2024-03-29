7-Eleven, Inc. to Celebrate Upcoming Solar Eclipse with $3 Pizza, Viewing Glasses for Customers

Participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores across the U.S. will offer solar eclipse glasses and pizza deals for the rare astronomical event on April 8

IRVING, Texas, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ain't no party like a total eclipse party! As Americans gear up for the cosmic event of the century on April 8, 7-Eleven, Inc. is here to provide customers with all the makings to enjoy the highly anticipated astronomical phenomenon, from $3 pizza to solar eclipse glasses for prime viewing quality.

Participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores across the U.S. will offer solar eclipse glasses and pizza deals for the rare astronomical event on April 8.

Customers who want to safely enjoy the rare event can purchase solar glasses at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores. In addition, subscribers of 7NOW® Gold PassTM, the retailer's subscription delivery service, can add a free pair of solar eclipse shades with any order made between April 4 to April 8, while supplies last.

Like any special occasion, an extraordinary circumstance such as a total eclipse calls for something equally circular and spectacular – pizza! To celebrate, 7NOW Gold Pass subscribers can get a whole pizza for just $3 all day on April 8.* 7NOW Gold Pass allows subscribers to receive free delivery, double rewards points and more member perks for just $6.95 per month.**

"At 7-Eleven, we're proud to be there for our customers through every occasion, both big and small – which includes remarkable moments like a total eclipse," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. "Our stores are open and ready to serve those making the trek to snag a prime viewing spot for the solar sensation."

Customers catching all the action from home can get bites and beverages delivered via 7NOW Delivery, available throughout the U.S. with real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

*Valid on 4/8/24 only. 7NOW® Gold Pass™ subscribers only, 16+ only. Limit 2 per order. 7NOW® Gold Pass™:$ mo (standard) / $ mo (student), auto renews monthly, cancel anytime. See terms at www.7NOWGoldPassPizza.com

**By joining 7NOW Gold Pass through the 7NOW app, you will be signing up for a recurring monthly subscription. After the 14 day free trial period ends, your payment method on file will be charged $6.95 plus applicable taxes and your subscription will automatically renew monthly until you cancel through your account page. Delivery fee will be waived on delivery orders; other fees may apply. For additional terms and more information, please see the 7NOW Gold Pass Program terms and the Gold Pass FAQs in the 7NOW App.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.