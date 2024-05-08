7-Eleven, Inc. to Release New Limited Edition Gatorade Thirst Quencher Flavor: Midnight Ice

7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® customers can get two bottles of the Midnight Ice flavor for $5

IRVING, Texas, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. is bringing the first taste of midnight to stores nationwide with a new limited-edition flavor of Gatorade Thirst Quencher – Midnight Ice. The release marks the first time Gatorade will be offered in a midnight-inspired color. The crisp and refreshing new flavor will be available exclusively in 28-ounce bottles at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores.

"We can't wait for our customers to get their hands on this new limited-edition flavor with Gatorade. The Midnight Ice Thirst Quencher is perfect for our shoppers who want to support their athletic performance ability without sacrificing great taste," said Dennis Phelps, Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages) at 7-Eleven. "It's inspiring what we can cook up when we collaborate with fan-favorite brands to create new, innovative products."

Gatorade Thirst Quencher is the most thoroughly researched sports beverage in the world. It is scientifically engineered to help athletes perform at their best during athletic activity by replacing fluids and electrolytes and providing carbohydrate energy. The new Midnight Ice flavor will be easily spotted on shelves in reimagined packaging featuring an icy lightning bolt set against a nightfall color palette.

For a limited time, customers can get two bottles of Gatorade Thirst Quencher Midnight Ice for just $5, while 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can get 3 for $6. Customers on the go can have Gatorade delivered straight to their door with 7NOW® Delivery, available throughout the U.S. with real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

