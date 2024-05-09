7-Eleven Launches Newest Iteration of 'Take It to Eleven' Campaign

The multi-channel advertising campaign celebrates everyday value, highlighting deals so good that customers can't help but celebrate

IRVING, Texas, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, unveiled the newest iteration of its award-winning "Take it to Eleven" campaign today. Inspired by the thrill customers get when scoring a stellar deal, the campaign embodies the joy in celebrating the little things – like grabbing a Big Bite® Hot Dog and Big Gulp® drink for an unbeatable price. In its third year of the campaign, 7-Eleven showcases the brand's iconic food and beverage pairings that satisfy every craving – and at a great value.

Take it to Eleven with the $3 BIG Meal Deal™ The multi-channel advertising campaign highlights deals so good that customers can’t help but celebrate.

The advertising spots highlight epic deals exclusive to 7Rewards® loyalty members­­:

$3 Big Meal Deal™ : 7-Eleven customers can enjoy a mouthwatering Big Bite Hot Dog paired with a refreshing Big Gulp drink for just $3 .

: 7-Eleven customers can enjoy a mouthwatering Big Bite Hot Dog paired with a refreshing Big Gulp drink for just . Buy One, Get One Free 5-Piece Wings: Starting August 28 , customers can score 5 extra wings free with the purchase of 5 bone-in wings available in flavors like Spicy Breaded, Spicy Sweet Chili, Roasted and Buffalo.

"In the latest 'Take It to Eleven' campaign, we're once again showing how a trip to 7-Eleven offers a bright spot in customers' days – this time through craveable food and beverage pairings at a delicious value," shared Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Inspired by a social media insight that features our customers embracing 7-Eleven stores as their stage, the campaign is a testament to the authentic connection between our brand and audience. It's also a literal interpretation of the joy customers feel when they score a great tasting meal at an unbeatable price."

The campaign will run in select markets from May 1 through January 2025 in :30 and :15 second television spots, :30, :15 and :10 second radio spots, out of home marketing, paid social, search and display, and streaming audio and video. The spots are also available to view on 7-Eleven's YouTube channel.

Leading the charge in digital innovation within the convenience store sector, 7-Eleven proudly offers convenient delivery of everyday deals to customers through 7NOW® Delivery, available throughout the nation. 7NOW Delivery allows for real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7now.com.

