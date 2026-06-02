7-Eleven, Inc. Turns Every Store into FanLand with Goal-Worthy Meals & Deals for Soccer's Biggest Tournament

Fans everywhere can score big with the all-new bites like the GOAL-AZO Taco and G.O.A.T. Hot Chicken Sandwich all tournament long

IRVING, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's biggest soccer tournament is almost here, and 7-Eleven, Inc. is kicking the excitement into high gear with FanLand. Stores are transforming into the ultimate match-day destination for fans everywhere, complete with watch party-worthy eats, thirst-quenching drinks and deals to cheer about at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® locations.

FanLand is serving up exactly what soccer fans are craving with limited-time deals on new menu items and restaurant favorites at Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® locations:

Fans everywhere can score big with the all-new bites like the GOAL-AZO Taco and G.O.A.T. Hot Chicken Sandwich all tournament long

$3 Quesadillas: Kick off the games on June 11 with fan-favorite quesadillas for only $3 at Laredo Taco Company locations.* Loaded with chicken or cheese and served on a flour tortilla, it's the perfect game-viewing snack that's grilled to golden perfection.

Kick off the games on June 11 with fan-favorite quesadillas for only $3 at Laredo Taco Company locations.* Loaded with chicken or cheese and served on a flour tortilla, it's the perfect game-viewing snack that's grilled to golden perfection. New 2 for $5 El GOAL-AZO Tacos: Created exclusively for tournament season, the new El GOAL-AZO Tacos at Laredo Taco Company restaurants bring a little extra kick to every bite with savory chorizo, egg, crispy fried potatoes, creamy queso and habañero salsa.**

Created exclusively for tournament season, the new El GOAL-AZO Tacos at Laredo Taco Company restaurants bring a little extra kick to every bite with savory chorizo, egg, crispy fried potatoes, creamy queso and habañero salsa.** Limited-Time G.O.A.T. Hot Chicken Sandwich: Raise the Roost is dishing out the ultimate champ of all chicken sandwiches with the limited-time G.O.A.T. Hot Chicken Sandwich. The new bite brings the flavor trophy home with crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in Nashville Hot sauce and crunchy dill pickles on a buttery, soft brioche-style bun.

Raise the Roost is dishing out the ultimate champ of all chicken sandwiches with the limited-time G.O.A.T. Hot Chicken Sandwich. The new bite brings the flavor trophy home with crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in Nashville Hot sauce and crunchy dill pickles on a buttery, soft brioche-style bun. $6 Big Kick Off Box: A winning combo from Raise the Roost that features two hand-breaded chicken tenders (classic, spicy or saucy), two sides, a warm biscuit and a dipping sauce of choice. Try the tenders tossed in Nashville Hot sauce for a flavor play that always scores.***

A winning combo from Raise the Roost that features two hand-breaded chicken tenders (classic, spicy or saucy), two sides, a warm biscuit and a dipping sauce of choice. Try the tenders tossed in Nashville Hot sauce for a flavor play that always scores.*** 7NOW® Delivery Deals: Keep the watch party going without leaving the couch with limited-time offers on the 7NOW® Delivery app during the highly anticipated USA matches. Score $10 off orders of $30+ with promo code USA10 on June 12**** and promo code FAN10 for the June 19 matchup.*****

From kickoff to extra time, FanLand has customers covered with ice-cold refreshments for gameday. When the action heats up, customers can cool down with Pineapple Coconut Electrolit®, a 7-Eleven exclusive electrolyte drink that delivers MVP-level hydration with a tropical twist.

"Soccer brings fans together in a way that few moments can, and FanLand is all about celebrating those connections," said William Armstrong, Senior Vice President, Restaurant Operations and Innovation at 7-Eleven, Inc. "With big deals and gameday favorites, 7-Eleven makes it easy for soccer fans to fill up their cup, grab a bite and share in the match-day energy together – no matter who they're rooting for this summer."

Fans can show off their tournament spirit with soccer-inspired merch and limited-edition drops from 7Collection™, the brand's online merch store. To shop the latest styles and collectibles, visit 7Collection.com.

Stocked with the snacks, sips and soccer-ready style customers crave, FanLand at 7-Eleven keeps the energy high and the celebration going – showing up for every goal, every save and every moment in between.

* Valid from 6/11/26. Applicable at Laredo Taco Company® restaurants only. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

** Valid from 4/29/26-6/23/26. Applicable at Laredo Taco Company® restaurants only. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

*** Valid from 4/29/26-6/23/26. Applicable at Raise the Roost® restaurants only. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**** Valid on 6/12/26 only. 7NOW Delivery orders only. Promo: USA10 ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

***** Valid on 6/19/26 only. 7NOW Delivery orders only. Promo: FAN10 ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

About Laredo Taco Company®

At 7-Eleven, Inc., Laredo Taco Company® restaurants celebrate the authentic flavors of Tex-Mex with fresh, made-from-scratch tacos and burritos served for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Located in select 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores across the U.S., Laredo Taco Company is known for its handmade flour tortillas, signature salsa bar, marinated meats and hand-cracked eggs – all cooked daily in on-site kitchens. With over 650 locations, Laredo Taco Company offers guests fresh, flavorful and affordable meals. Customers can also enjoy their Laredo Taco Company favorites through catering options and delivery via the 7NOW® delivery app. Find out more online at www.laredotacocompany.com.

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

Corporate Communications

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SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.