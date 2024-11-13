7-Eleven, Inc. Unwraps Delicious Holiday Hot Food Deals to Satisfy Seasonal Cravings

Check out deals on whole pizzas, snacks, Big Gulp® drinks and more at participating stores nationwide

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for sweet savings! 7-Eleven, Inc. is ringing in the holidays with irresistible deals that will delight taste buds and make celebrations merry and bright. From savings on pizza that the whole family can enjoy to mini chicken quesadillas and tacos that are perfect for gatherings or a cozy night in, customers can savor 7-Eleven's latest mouthwatering new items and discounts at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores, including:

Whole Pizzas for $9 : For a limited time, 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can grab any whole pizza on Thanksgiving Eve, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day for only $9 .*

For a limited time, 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can grab any whole pizza on Thanksgiving Eve, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day for only .* Mini Chicken Quesadillas and Tacos: For a limited time at participating stores, snag five crisp, mini fried quesadillas stuffed with chipotle-seasoned chicken breast, peppers and four cheeses for only $2.50 . Consider bundling with 10 mini tacos for an additional $2.50 .**

"At 7-Eleven, we're ringing in the season by offering unbeatable holiday deals on fan-favorite hot food items for everyone to enjoy, whether snacking with friends or hosting a festive holiday gathering," said Deanna Hall, Senior Product Director, Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven, Inc.

But the excitement and savings don't stop there; after all, these great hot food deals deserve to be paired with something cold to drink. Temperatures may be dropping but Slurpee® drinks are a perfect treat for any season! Back by popular demand, customers can enjoy the exclusive, limited-edition MTN Dew Blue Shock™ Slurpee drink, which features a unique blend of citrusy MTN Dew zest and a hint of raspberry sweetness for a deliciously bold taste experience. And for a limited time, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can snag a 30 oz. Big Gulp® fountain beverage for only $.89 when they purchase any grill item.**

"We're always listening to our customers, and we're thrilled to bring back the fan-favorite MTN Dew Blue Shock Slurpee drink as a special surprise to make the holiday season even more memorable as people spend quality time with friends and family," said Dennis Phelps, Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages) at 7-Eleven, Inc.

This holiday season, 7-Eleven is teaming up with Fanatics to give 50 lucky winners a VIP experience at their top pick regular season college football game. Loyalty members who shop participating products - such as Slurpee and Big Gulp® drinks, Big Bite® hot dogs and any variety of Red Bull - either in-store or via 7NOW® Delivery will be entered to win. To earn 7x entries, be sure to scan the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards app at checkout.***

*Valid 11/27/24, 12/24/24, 12/25/24, 12/31/24 and 1/1/25. Plus tax. See app for more details. ©2024 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**Valid 10/30/24-1/7/25. Plus tax. See app for more details. ©2024 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

***NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Begins 10/30/24 at 12:00:01am ET & ends 1/7/25 at 11:59:59 pm ET. Open to legal US residents physically residing in 50 United States or DC who are 16+ years old (minors must have parental consent to participate). Odds of winning depend on # of eligible entries. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full rules, free and other entry methods, full prize details, and restrictions, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/7E-P624.

