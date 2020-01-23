7-Eleven is 70,000 Stores Strong

"Over 93 years we've grown from a small local ice house in Oak Cliff, Texas to a global and iconic brand that is 70,000 stores strong," said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "That strength is due to a relentless focus on meeting the needs of our customers. We'll continue to place our customers at the forefront of all we do."

Last year, 7‑Eleven opened one store approximately every 3.5 hours. As 7-Eleven continues to grow, the company remains focused on its role as a good corporate citizen, addressing social and environmental issues important to customers and the communities in which they live and work.

Convenience retailing, and 7-Eleven were born in Dallas, Texas, in 1927 when an employee of The Southland Ice Company (now 7-Eleven, Inc.) began selling bread, milk and eggs from an ice dock after local grocery stores were closed. Unlike grocery stores, ice docks were open 16 hours a day, -- from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. – seven days a week. With the invention of refrigeration eliminating the need for ice stores, Southland transformed its locations into convenient neighborhood markets.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

