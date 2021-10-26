7-Eleven is Celebrating Halloween with Scary Good Pizza Deals

BOGO $1 Large Pizza* - In-Store: 7Rewards® loyalty members can pick up any large hot or ready-to-bake pizza (yes, we're talking Cheese, Pepperoni, and 7-Meat pizzas) at participating 7-Eleven® stores nationwide and get a second large pizza for just $1 !

- In-Store: 7Rewards® loyalty members can pick up any large hot or ready-to-bake pizza (yes, we're talking Cheese, Pepperoni, and 7-Meat pizzas) at participating 7-Eleven® stores nationwide and get a second large pizza ! $3 Large Pizza via 7NOW® Delivery** – Customers can order their favorite large hot or ready-to-bake pizza through the 7NOW delivery app for $3 only.

If those prices don't make your jaw drop, this will: The 7-Meat Pizza is covered in sausage, beef crumbles, smoky bacon, and more, while the Cheese Pizza has 100% real mozzarella piled on top vine-ripened California tomatoes. And don't forget the classic Pepperoni, which has all the same cheesy and gooey goodness, plus thick-cut pepperoni.

"7-Eleven is excited to treat customers to two frighteningly good pizza deals that, like magic, can appear wherever needed, whether that be in-store or through delivery," said Amber Langston, 7-Eleven Product Director of Pizza. "Halloween is one of the most fun days of the year for kids, one of the busiest for parents, and one of the largest pizza consumption days of the year. 7-Eleven wants to make things simpler with these pizza deals, saving customers time and money—whether they stop into a local store or order delivery for at-home gatherings."

As if you needed more convincing to savor delicious pizza from 7-Eleven, October is National Pizza Month! But wait: Every meal needs a dessert. And what would Halloween be without something sweet?! Hungry revelers can also enjoy a special Halloween donut drizzled with bright orange icing and garnished with spooky sprinkles, available at participating 7-Eleven stores.



Customers can place their pizza and treat orders via the 7NOW delivery app, which offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in just 30 minutes. To take advantage of all of the other fantastic 7-Eleven deals, customers are also encouraged to join 7Rewards—the proprietary loyalty program with 50 million members and counting found in the 7-Eleven app—for even more breaking exclusive offers and discounts and to redeem rewards.

The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

* BOGO Offer: Offer valid 10/30/21 thru 10/31/21. Must be a registered 7REWARDS member. Limit 2 redemptions per person per day. At participating stores. See 7-Eleven app deals page for full terms. MFR coupon. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii and Dallas-Fort Worth stores. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. No cash value. Consumer pays applicable fees and sales taxes. COPIES OR REPRODUCTION BY ANY MEANS IS PROHIBITED AND SHALL VOID THE COUPON. ©2021 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

** $3 Pizza Delivery Offer: Offer valid 10/30 thru 10/31. Limit one per customer per day. At participating stores. See 7NOW app deals page for full terms. Consumer pays all applicable sales taxes and fees. A small basket fee may apply to any offer if minimum purchase requirement is not met. Delivery charges may apply (except free delivery). Limited delivery area. All offers limited, while supplies last. 7-Eleven, Inc. reserves the right to modify, change or cancel this offer at any time.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7-Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway ®, Stripes ®, Laredo Taco Company ® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app available throughout the US, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com , via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-eleven.com

