7-Eleven is Makin' Pizza as Easy as One, Two, Free

"The only thing better than hot pizza is free hot pizza, and even better than that is free hot pizza delivered directly to your door within 30 minutes," said Raghu Mahadevan Vice President of Digital and Head of Delivery. "For those who haven't ever tried a delicious 7-Eleven pizza, or the 7NOW delivery app, this offer is the perfect time to enjoy a giant free sample on us, especially when homegating this sports season."

Customers can order their pie while supplies last for delivery or pay and order ahead for in-store pickup. Available in cheese, pepperoni and extreme meat, the oven-baked pizzas can be purchased with cut fruit, fresh-made green salads, and bone-in and boneless wings. In participating markets, customers over the age of 21 can also pair their pie with beer or wine.

"Our 7NOW delivery app has proven especially popular as people choose to order-in their favorite comfort foods and snacks not only while watching sports games, but also when working at home, helping kids with schoolwork or binge-watching Netflix," said Mahadevan. "We at 7-Eleven want to make life easier and convenient any way we can."

Now offered in approximately 1,300 cities, the 7NOW delivery app gives more than 60 million households in the United States access to thousands of items they may need or crave during the pandemic. Products include fresh and hot foods, household items, groceries, pantry needs, over-the-counter medicine, snacks, sweet treats and more. 7NOW orders are delivered in about 30 minutes, however, demand may impact delivery times. Customers can specify "contactless delivery" when ordering.

The 7NOW delivery app is available to download from Google Play, the Apple App Store or the online website. To place an order for delivery or pickup, customers simply insert their address, add items to their cart, and check out. 7NOW delivery is available 24/7. Real-time tracking lets customers know when to expect their 7NOW app orders.

*. Offer valid 10/4/2020 only. One free cheese, pepperoni or extreme meat pizza per order only. A small basket fee may apply to any offer if minimum purchase requirement is not met. Delivery charges may apply. Customer pays applicable sales tax. Limited delivery area. All offers limited — while supplies last. 7-Eleven, Inc. reserves the right to modify, change or cancel this offer at any time.

** Must sign up for 7NOW App between 9/24 to 11/3 CT. Place first App order and input one-time promo code above to redeem first promotional credit. Customer then issued at least 12 more delivery credits. Promotional credits expire 30 days after issuance.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats, and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 35 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 35 participating markets, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7–Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

