7-Eleven Launches Imported Proprietary Sparkling Mineral Water, Serafina™

Serafina is sourced from a natural Italian spring then carbonated and bottled in the Apennine Mountains. With the sparkling water category expected to reach nearly $60 billion by 2027 and increasing consumer interest in alternatives to high sugar and calorie beverage options, the introduction of Serafina to 7-Eleven shelves is a natural fit.

"Customer demand for sparkling and premium water continues to rise, and as the ultimate beverage destination, 7-Eleven continues to innovate in the category," said Jack Stout, 7-Eleven Senior Vice President, Merchandising and Logistics. "Serafina will join Skýra, our super premium Icelandic spring water, to provide 7-Eleven customers with exclusive top-shelf water selections, whether they prefer still or sparkling. We are confident that these products will exceed customers' expectations in both quality and value."

7-Eleven's dedication to convenience makes it easier than ever for consumers to find better-for-you drinks and snacks on the go or for delivery via the retailer's proprietary 7NOW® app. In addition to Serafina, 7-Eleven also sells a variety of other items made with wellness in mind such as Triton Energy, 7-Select Cold-Pressed Juices, 7-Select Go!Smart™ Fruit and Nut Trail Mixes and more at participating locations. 7-Eleven has a growing private brands portfolio made up of over 1,500 products and over $1 billion in sales.

