7-Eleven Recognizes Public Servants Nationwide with Surprise-and-Delight Pizza and Donut Deliveries

Honoring the hard work these men and women put into serving local communities every day, approximately 2,000 representatives from 7-Eleven will personally deliver five pizzas or 24 donuts to 1,700 public service offices in 88 participating markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas. Additionally, each delivery will include a personalized thank you note.

"Public servants are often the unsung heroes of our communities and we're delighted to take time today to extend our thanks for all they do," said Greg Franks, 7-Eleven senior vice president of operations. "We hope this token of gratitude demonstrates our true appreciation for the tireless hours our local first responders, postal workers and all other public service employees put in day-in and day-out."

Recognizing our public servants is one of many examples of 7-Eleven's commitment to the communities it serves. 7-Eleven gets involved and gives back through programs that directly benefit youth, military and community safety, two of which are Project A-Game® and Operation Chill®.

To learn more about how 7-Eleven is impacting global communities, visit the corporate website here.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 65,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,600 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-eleven-recognizes-public-servants-nationwide-with-surprise-and-delight-pizza-and-donut-deliveries-300630270.html

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-eleven.com

