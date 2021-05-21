7-Eleven Rolls Out New Bacon, Egg, Cheese and Potato Breakfast Taquito

Great for breakfast on the run or as a snack any time of day, the crispy flour tortillas are brimming with fluffy scrambled eggs, smoky bacon, diced potatoes, and a blend of cheddar, pepper jack and Monterrey jack cheeses. The suggested retail price is just $1.49, and for a limited time, 7Rewards ® members will earn a 200-point bonus with each purchase of the product. Customers can also order the new taquitos through the 7NOW ® delivery app for delivery at home or even to a local event, park, or beach.

"Morning is a busy time for most 7-Eleven stores, but it's not the only time of day that people want breakfast," said Product Director Robin Murphy. "Traditional mealtimes have been blurring for years, with snacks substituting bigger meals or meals occurring at non-traditional times. 7-Eleven's breakfast taquito is a versatile and great-tasting snack or meal option for any time of day – from early morning to late at night."

In addition to the new breakfast taquitos, 7-Eleven stores carry a wide variety of breakfast food for the millions of morning shoppers who visit its stores every day, and most of it is available 24/7. Highlights include heat-and-eat breakfast sandwiches and burritos; fresh baked pastries; yogurt parfaits; fruit cups; and protein bars.

With the 7NOW delivery app, favorite 7–Eleven beverages, snacks, and more can be ordered online and delivered directly to customers – at home or even at a local meet-up, park or beach via 7NOW Pins® locations. Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine and liquor, is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older. Offered in over 1,300 U.S. cities, the 7NOW app offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less. The 7NOW delivery app is available to download from Google Play, the App Store or visit 7NOW.com.

To learn more about 7-Eleven Rewards loyalty program and to download the 7-Eleven app, visit the App Store or Google Play, or 7Rewards.com.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses nearly 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

