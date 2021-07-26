7-Eleven Serves Up New Summertime Slurpee® Lineup

"The summer heat has Americans looking for ways to cool down and chill out, and 7-Eleven has lots of refreshing choices on the Slurpee machine," said Megan Edwards, 7-Eleven Senior Category Manager. "The new stay-cold Slurpee cup gives customers more time to drink their semi-frozen favorites, whether that's one of our summer flavors or tried-and-true Cherry. And at only $1 for a small cup, the price is cool, too."

Here's a look at the summery Slurpee drink lineup:

Blueberry Lemonade Bliss – Imagine the flavor of lemonade with the sweet and sour taste of berry. This lovely-in-lavender drink is made with real sugar and real juice.



– Imagine the flavor of lemonade with the sweet and sour taste of berry. This lovely-in-lavender drink is made with real sugar and real juice. Pineapple Whip – This bright yellow Slurpee drink is a cool blend of pineapple and rich whipped cream flavors. In other words, it's a frozen tropical delight immediately transport your mind to vacation mode.



– This bright yellow Slurpee drink is a cool blend of pineapple and rich whipped cream flavors. In other words, it's a frozen tropical delight immediately transport your mind to vacation mode. Peach Perfect – Peach Perfect is made with real juice, is perfectly peachy in every way and has a light, slightly tart, refreshing taste.

Today marks one of the final days for customers to redeem their FREE small Slurpee drink coupon to celebrate 7-Eleven's birthday. Found in the 7Rewards® loyalty program, the personalized offer expires on July 31.** With 50 million members and counting, 7Rewards is the popular proprietary loyalty program found in the 7–Eleven app, where customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases and take advantage of offers, exclusive discounts, and interactive features.

If it's just too hot to leave the pool, or your house's A/C and jump into a hot car, Slurpee drink-lovers can order their favorite flavor via 7-Eleven Delivery through the 7-Eleven app. 7–Eleven Delivery is offered in over 1,300 U.S. cities and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less.

The 7–Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

* $1 small Slurpee drink plus tax where applicable. Available while supplies last.

** Offer valid 7/1/21 - 7/31/21. Must be a new or existing registered 7Rewards member. One free small Slurpee drink per member. Available while supplies last. Participating US 7–Eleven stores only, excludes Hawaii.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7–Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-eleven.com

