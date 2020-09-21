7-Eleven® Stores Hire More Than 50,000 Amid Pandemic, Expects to Add 20,000 Additional Jobs This Year

Classified as an essential retailer, 7-Eleven kept its doors open all year long, adding enhanced cleaning procedures and extra safety protocols such as acrylic shields at checkout, floor distance markers, sanitizing stations and offering employees masks and gloves. Additionally, the company gives customers the opportunity to utilize disposable tissues and gloves as they shop for essential pantry items, their morning coffee or an indulgent afternoon snack to recharge.

Also during the COVID-19 pandemic, the world's largest convenience retail chain has scaled frictionless mobile checkout technology to new markets, expanded delivery from 400 to 1,300 cities, added in-store pick-up through its 7NOW delivery app and increased its U.S. store base by more than 300 stores this year.

"I am constantly inspired by our 7-Eleven Heroes – franchisees and employees alike – who have stepped up to serve communities as we continue to navigate through the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic," said 7-Eleven President and Chief Executive Officer Joe DePinto. "Hiring 20,000 more store employees allows us to continue to fulfill our mission to give customers what they want, when and where they want it, whether in stores or at home."

Millions of Americans are still looking for jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate has fallen the past four months and stands at 8.4 percent, down from a high of 14.7 percent in April. Before COVID-19 forced business closures and forfeitures, unemployment had been tracking below 4 percent for more than two years.

The store employee position will also help meet the surge in mobile orders through its 7NOW® delivery app, which offers delivery of essentials and nonessentials including grocery staples like milk and bread, over-the-counter medicine, a range of food and beverage options such as pizza and Slurpee® drinks, ready-to-bake meals, beer and wine in participating markets, and more. Reaching over 60 million U.S. households, orders are typically delivered in about 30 minutes, however, in the current environment, demand may impact delivery times.

Outside of its stores, 7-Eleven has supported its communities' frontline medical workers, first responders, students at home, and local food banks. The company donated 1 million masks to the Federal Emergency Management agency (FEMA) and 1 million meals to Feeding America food banks. Local Franchisees have stepped up to help their own communities, offering free lunches to students who lost access to school lunches and delivering meals to hospitals, police stations and fire houses. Store employees also have handed out bags of essential groceries to residents in safely distanced drive-by events.

"Locally owned and operated 7-Eleven stores are really going above and beyond to serve their communities," said DePinto. "I'd like to thank 7-Eleven Franchisees and corporate store employees for everything they are doing to provide necessary products and services to customers in need."

Applicants for corporate and franchised stores may apply at careers.7-Eleven.com or inquire at local stores. Independent franchise owners are the employers at franchised locations.

7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.

