7-Eleven's Operation Chill® Program Returns for 26th Consecutive Year

"Now in its 26 th year, it's no surprise that Operation Chill continues to be our most popular community outreach program," said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "A free Slurpee drink coupon provides officers an easy and approachable way to connect and engage with kids. These positive interactions between officers and youth are key to helping law enforcement agencies build bridges and create long-term relationships within their local communities."

This year, 7-Eleven will issue approximately 500,000 Slurpee drink coupons to more than 1,100 participating law enforcement agencies that will, in turn, be distributed to kids throughout their local communities. Each coupon can be redeemed for one free small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven® stores. Although the reasons for being rewarded vary – wearing a helmet while riding a bike, picking up litter, helping a neighbor or holding the door open – the end result is the same for every youngster: a free Slurpee drink and encouragement for being a good kid.

"Community engagement is a huge part of policing and it's imperative we engage with our youngest residents." said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. "Operation Chill provides another avenue to connect with kids and build valuable relationships that lead to stronger, safer communities."

The Operation Chill program was founded in Philadelphia with a goal to give law enforcement officers a positive way to interact with children and teens. Since inception in 1995, Operation Chill has expanded to hundreds of cities across the country, donating more than 23 million Operation Chill coupons to U.S. law enforcement agencies in 7-Eleven communities.

For a full list of law enforcement agencies participating in the Operation Chill outreach program, reach out to [email protected]–11.com . All participants are encouraged to follow local city and state COVID-19 guidelines during Operation Chill.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses nearly 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7–Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-eleven.com

