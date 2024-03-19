7 For All Mankind Extends Partnership with Tulip to Elevate Customer Engagement

Tulip Clienteling is instrumental in driving cross-channel sales and store traffic at 7FAM

TORONTO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip, a leading cloud-based retail customer engagement platform provider, is excited to announce the extension of its partnership with 7 For All Mankind, the renowned American denim brand. This strategic decision underscores 7 For All Mankind's dedication to delivering exceptional client experiences through advanced omnichannel clienteling strategies.

Since partnering with Tulip in 2020, 7 For All Mankind has utilized Tulip's best-in-class Clienteling tool to enhance customer connections and personalized communication via SMS and email. This collaborative effort has been instrumental in driving cross-channel sales and in-store visits.

"We've witnessed a remarkable shift in both client engagement and in-store traffic since integrating Tulip's solutions, which powerfully aligns with our ethos of customer-centricity," said Lauren Walters, Sr. Retail Operations Manager, Delta Galil Premium Brands. "This ongoing partnership opens doors to more personalized experiences that are driven by data and meet the expectations of our premium brand customers."

7 For All Mankind's primary goal in deploying Tulip was to establish a robust traffic-driving platform, informed by the impressive outcomes delivered by Tulip for other high-profile brands. The use of personalized client outreach empowered by Tulip's innovative technology has not just met this goal—it has surpassed expectations.

"We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with 7 For All Mankind. This is a brand that truly understands the value of marrying technology with human touchpoints to create a unique shopping experience," said Ian Rawlins, CEO of Tulip. "Our shared mission ensures continuous innovation in redefining retail customer engagement."

