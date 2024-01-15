Tulip Announces Tulip Pay, a Payment Integration Powered by Stripe

News provided by

Tulip

15 Jan, 2024, 08:37 ET

Omnichannel payment processing built for Tulip POS, powered by Stripe Terminal

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip, a leading provider of retail customer engagement solutions, today announced the launch of Tulip Pay to support in-person retail transactions. Tulip Pay is a payment integration powered by Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses.

Continue Reading
Tulip Logo
Tulip Logo

Tulip Pay is a full-featured payment system that's simple and quick to deploy, easy to maintain, and fully supported by Tulip. Tulip clients can use Tulip Pay to close out in-store, curbside, BOPIS, ROPIS, and BORIS transactions on Tulip POS, addressing every transactional situation they're facing so that they are covered for every way their customers shop.

The release of Tulip Pay reflects the company's deep commitment to retail innovation by making the checkout experience as easy for retailers as it does for their customers, by offering more services without having to manage more vendors. Tulip Pay will use Stripe Terminal, a set of developer interfaces, pre-certified card readers, and logistics management tools. Businesses on Tulip can use the Stripe Reader S700 to accept in-person payments. 

"The retail technology landscape is getting more and more complex. Tulip's vision is to make our POS system a one-stop-shop that enables our clients to deploy a complete transaction and payment system quickly and easily. And so, Tulip Pay was created," said Roberto Grandillo, EVP of Product Management. "We believe retailers will appreciate bundling these two logical components into one, with a single source of support."

Tulip Pay accepts more than 100 different payment methods, offers secure, seamless integration with Tulip POS, and enables retailers to get up and running faster than with separate vendors.

About Tulip

Tulip is the world's largest cloud-based retail customer engagement platform provider, with best-in-class Clienteling and POS capabilities that let retailers realize the full potential of omnichannel commerce. The world's most iconic retailers like David Yurman, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Ferragamo, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to modernize the shopping experience, creating personalized shopping journeys that increase sales and improve customer loyalty across channels. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip enables retailers to build deeply personal connections with customers, fulfill orders, close out purchases, and maximize store associate productivity and performance.

Media Contact
Sive O'Neill, VP Marketing
1 855-834-4587
[email protected]

SOURCE Tulip

Also from this source

Tulip Appoints Ian Rawlins as New Chief Executive Officer

Tulip Appoints Ian Rawlins as New Chief Executive Officer

Tulip, a leading provider of customer-centric retail software solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Ian Rawlins as the company's new...
TUMI Selects Tulip's Cutting-Edge Clienteling and Appointment Solutions

TUMI Selects Tulip's Cutting-Edge Clienteling and Appointment Solutions

Tulip, a leading provider of retail technology solutions, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with international travel and lifestyle...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.