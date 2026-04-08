7 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in Variety's 2026 'Legal Impact Report'

ATLANTA, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Daniel H. Black, Ann Brigid Clark, Jake Phillips, Bobby Rosenbloum, Mathew S. Rosengart, and Jared S. Welsh were recognized in Variety's 2026 "Legal Impact Report," with Associate Juliet Sobel earning recognition in the report's "Up Next" category.

This annual report highlights the top legal professionals in the entertainment industry who play pivotal roles in navigating Hollywood's intricate legal landscape, according to the publication. Black and Rosengart achieved their 13th consecutive inclusion in the report, while Rosenbloum secured his 11th appearance on the list.

Black, vice chairman of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice and chairman of the West Coast Entertainment & Media Practice, has wide-ranging experience as both a private practitioner and lead in-house counsel on major transactions across film studios, television networks, streaming services, and web content producing entities.

Clark's practice focuses on transactional entertainment, media, and intellectual property matters related to her representation of production companies, financiers, producers, writers, directors, and on-screen talent across the spectrum of motion picture, television, and new media projects. Clark also advises brands and celebrities on endorsement and influencer deals with a longtime specialization in the engagement of minors in entertainment.

Phillips advises media and technology companies, talent and high-profile brands on complex entertainment, intellectual property and technology transactions. Operating at the intersection of traditional and emerging media, he structures cutting‑edge deals and business models shaped by streaming, gaming, social media and artificial intelligence. His clients range from Fortune 100 companies and innovative startups to artists, creators, studios, production companies, platforms, and ethical AI ventures. Phillips is frequently sought out for high‑stakes negotiations and innovative monetization strategies shaping today's entertainment and technology ecosystem.

Rosenbloum, chairman of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice, is widely regarded as a key architect of the modern digital music business. He has driven billions of dollars in value for the global music industry through over three decades of experience at the intersection of music and technology, advising on digital media strategies and negotiating complex content license agreements.

Rosengart, co-chair of the firm's National Media & Entertainment Litigation Practice, is a former federal prosecutor and Justice Department trial attorney recognized as one of the nation's leading litigators. Named Benchmark Litigation's Entertainment Litigator of the Year in both 2024 and 2025, he has earned accolades from Forbes, Lawdragon, and Law360, which named him a Media & Entertainment MVP. Described by The Legal 500 as a "heavy-hitting trial lawyer" and by his longtime client Sean Penn as a "tough-as-nails streetfighter with a big brain and bigger principles," he is widely regarded as a "go-to litigator for Hollywood's elite."

Welsh counsels entertainment and digital media companies and creators, from individuals and startups to top global brands, on key strategic business and legal issues relating to a broad range of entertainment and related matters, with a focus on structuring and negotiating complex music and media transactions, particularly digital music distribution arrangements with labels, publishers, and rights societies around the world and major television and streaming distribution deals for tentpole entertainment properties.

Sobel represents recording artists, songwriters, music producers, writers, film and television producers, production companies, content creators, and social media influencers across the music, film, television, and new media industries. Her practice spans the full spectrum of entertainment matters, from emerging talent to established production companies and media brands.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, live stage, internet, digital media, publishing, sports, theatre, and cable industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment and media sectors and provides clients with timely, business-oriented, and dedicated legal counsel essential for thriving in today's dynamic, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Our entertainment and media attorneys have been consistently recognized as Billboard "Top Music Lawyers" and "Country Power Players," The Hollywood Reporter "Power Lawyers: Top 100 Most Influential Entertainment Lawyers in America," and a Law360 "Practice Group of the Year"; in the Variety "Dealmakers Impact Report," "Legal Impact Report," and "Variety 500," Chambers USA Guide, The Legal 500, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP