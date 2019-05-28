7 Nonprofits Supported By Deer Park In Robert Half's Week Of Service

DEER PARK, Ill., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate services employees at Robert Half stepped away from their desks and into their communities last week as part of the global staffing firm's third annual Week of Service. Nearly 100 employees from Deer Park logged more than 225 volunteer hours.

Events for seven nonprofit organizations were held throughout the week of May 20-24. Employees participated in a variety of service projects, including creating meal kits for children around the world, preparing planting beds at a community farm and decorating gift bags for those battling cancer.

"We are proud to lend hands-on support to nonprofits through our volunteer efforts," said Reesa Staten, senior vice president of Corporate Communications for Robert Half. "The response to our Week of Service this year was overwhelming, and it shows the commitment our employees have to supporting our local communities."

