Robert Half Appoints Linda Christensen to Lead Global Marketing

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has promoted Linda Christensen to senior vice president of global marketing, effective immediately. Christensen will lead the company's global marketing organization and oversee strategies to strengthen brand positioning, advance marketing capabilities and support long-term growth objectives.

Linda Christensen

Christensen brings more than 30 years of marketing and leadership experience, including more than two decades with Robert Half. Since joining the company, she has focused on aligning marketing strategy with enterprise priorities, accelerating growth and strengthening brand differentiation in competitive global markets. She has led complex, multi-channel programs across global teams, delivering cohesive, high-impact initiatives that enhance customer engagement and support business performance.

"Linda's deep understanding of our business, combined with her extensive marketing expertise and strategic leadership, make her exceptionally well suited to lead our global marketing organization," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Her experience driving integrated, data-driven marketing programs will ensure we continue to amplify our brand while delivering innovative solutions for our clients and candidates worldwide."

As senior vice president, Christensen's priorities will include the continued modernization of Robert Half's digital platforms, elevating data-driven marketing capabilities and ensuring marketing strategies align with the company's operating model and growth plans.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

