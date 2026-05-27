D.LAW NEXTGEN ACADEMY LAUNCHES SECOND YEAR OF SUMMER ASSOCIATE PROGRAM, WELCOMES SEVEN LAW STUDENTS FOR 2026

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D.Law, a leading California employment law firm founded by Emil Davtyan, announced the launch of its second annual NextGen Academy Summer Associate Program, welcoming seven law students who will spend the summer gaining hands-on experience in employment law advocacy. The program, available at www.d.law/nextgenacademy, reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to developing the next generation of worker advocates.

2026 D.Law Summer Associates

The 2026 D.Law summer associate class includes: Lilit Arakelyan, Charles Caudill, Ashley Huendo, Parthvi Kothari, Christopher Levendosky, Nicole Manssourian, and Alexis Villa Torres.

Three Summer Associates Named FAIR Employee Justice Fellows

D.Law is proud to announce that three members of this year's summer associate class, Charles Caudill, Ashley Huendo, and Nicole Manssourian, have been selected as 2026 FAIR Employee Justice Fellows by the Foundation for Advocacy, Inclusion and Resources (FAIR) in collaboration with the California Employment Lawyers Association (CELA). FAIR awarded just 11 fellowships statewide this year, making D.Law the most represented hiring firms in the program.

The FAIR Employee Justice Fellowship is a prestigious 10-week program designed to increase diversity among those practicing employment and labor law on behalf of workers. Fellows receive additional funding from FAIR on top of their firm salary, in recognition of their commitment to social justice and worker advocacy.

D.Law extends its sincere gratitude to FAIR for the vital work they do in building pathways into the legal profession for talented students from all backgrounds. Programs like the Employee Justice Fellowship make the future of worker advocacy stronger and more inclusive.

"This program was built on the belief that exceptional legal talent exists everywhere, and our job is to find it, invest in it, and give it a place to grow. Our second year of the Summer Associate Program brings in a remarkable group of students, and we couldn't be more proud to welcome them to D.Law. Seeing three of them recognized as FAIR Employee Justice Fellows is a testament to the caliber of people drawn to this work and to the values we share as a firm."

— Brandon Ruiz, Litigation Manager & Program Director

About the Summer Associate Program

The D.Law NextGen Academy Summer Associate Program provides law students with immersive, real-world experience in employment law, working alongside D.Law attorneys on active matters involving workers' rights, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and wage claims. Now in its second year, the program is designed to identify and develop future leaders in employee-side advocacy. For more information, visit www.d.law/nextgenacademy.

CONTACT: Armen Petrosyan, [email protected]

SOURCE D.Law, Inc.