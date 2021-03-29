7 Tips for a Better Lawn: Power Equipment Direct Launches Virtual Lawncare Guides
Mar 29, 2021, 14:07 ET
BOLINGBROOK, Ill., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners have a new resource for lawncare tips and advice. Power Equipment Direct has launched an Ultimate Lawncare Guide that provides a virtual library of content on topics ranging from aerating to proper watering.
"Many homeowners believe that lawncare consists of cutting the grass once a week, but there's much more to it," explains Christopher Isit, marketing manager at Power Equipment Direct. "By creating these resources, our goal is to simplify important lawncare tasks and help homeowners achieve exceptional looking lawns."
7 Tips for a Better Lawn
- Fertilization
The three main nutrients that soil needs to support grass and plant life are nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. All fertilizers contain varying proportions of these vital nutrients and can create ideal growing conditions. Getting the right mixture and correctly applying it is key to proper fertilization.
- Dethatching
Thatch is a layer of dead grass, weeds, and other organic material that sits between the lawn and soil. If it gets too thick, it'll suffocate and starve the soil. Removing this layer of thatch using a dethatcher is important for water, oxygen, and nutrient absorption.
- Aerating
Over time, lack of oxygen will stunt growth and kill grass and plants. Aerating the soil involves poking holes into it to welcome precious air. This can be done either manually with a pitchfork or with a mechanized aerator.
- Adding Grass
To fix bare spots in the lawn, there are two options. Planting grass seed is generally easier work and less expensive but requires weeks of waiting for a fully-grown lawn. Laying sod can be backbreaking work and more expensive but will produce a new lawn faster.
- Proper Watering
Watering needs vary based on grass type, weather, and the type of soil. For example, sandy soil loses water quickly, so it requires more frequent watering. Timing also matters. Early morning is the best time to water because it gives the lawn a chance to absorb water before it starts evaporating during the day's heat.
- Creating Mulch Beds
Lay mulch beds out in a zig-zag pattern to achieve a more natural look. Avoid any straight or rigid lines as they will look unnatural and forced. When planting, start with taller plants in the back row, and add shorter plants toward the front. All plants should receive proper sunlight and be able to handle the local climate. Adding a garden stone or small shrub here and there makes a nice complement.
- Mowing
When mowing, don't take off more than one-third of the blade height during any single cut. You should mow once per week unless the grass is growing really fast, in which case you may need to mow more often if you're following the one-third rule.
