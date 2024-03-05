Power Equipment Direct Partners with Kaishan USA to Bring Shorter Lead Times, Higher-Efficiency Rotary Screw Compressors

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Equipment Direct has partnered with Kaishan USA to offer a wide breadth of high-performing commercial and industrial air compressors. The partnership promises to streamline costs and lead times for end users while providing some of the most efficient rotary screw air compressors on the market.

View Kaishan Rotary Screw Compressors

Thanks to vertical integration, Kaishan can reduce costs and hasten delivery in an inflationary air compressor industry. Post this Kaishan air compressors serve a wide assortment of industries, including machining, metalworking, food production, packaging, automotive, and many more. Lean manufacturing and vertical integration allow for streamlined costs and fast lead times on these units.

"Here at Kaishan, we're trying to maintain a very reasonable market price for high-quality products, despite being in an industry that has seen prices rise roughly 25% in the past few years," explains Dave George, president of Kaishan USA.

Key to this ability is Kaishan's large manufacturing capacity and vertical integration. The U.S. business is currently expanding its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Loxley, AL., to 130,000 sq. ft. It is 85% vertically integrated, giving it almost complete control over the supply chain, component costs, and quality. This allows Kaishan to deliver premium quality products at affordable prices while having some of the fastest lead times in the industry.

Product Offering

Kaishan and Power Equipment Direct will collaborate to bring top-of-the-line, efficient rotary screw air compressors to a wide assortment of industries, including machining, metalworking, food production, packaging, automotive, and many more.

Among the initial offerings will be the 15-horsepower KRSB belt drive rotary screw air compressor with an integrated tank and dryer. Designed for manufacturing, automotive, and heavy industrial applications, this belt drive unit:

Requires a low capital investment thanks to Kaishan's vertical supply integration and lean manufacturing methods.

Runs economically because of high-efficiency components, like the belt drive, laminar flow inlet valve, and built-in aftercooler.

Minimizes maintenance and downtime with protective features like the spin-on air/oil separator element and high-efficiency air intake filters.

Puts safety first with features like diagnostic controls, safety relief valves, and comprehensive belt guards.

End users can also expect a world-class 12-month standard warranty on complete air compressor packages.

Verified Performance

Kaishan is a member of the Compressed Air and Gas Institute (CAGI) as well as its Performance Verification Program. This third-party testing program validates performance claims made by rotary screw air compressor manufacturers like Kaishan. "By belonging to this testing program, all of our air compressor performance claims are independently verified, so you can trust what you're getting," explains George.

"Kaishan has a stellar reputation in the air compressor industry, which is why I'm thrilled about this partnership," says Drew Dudek, category manager at Power Equipment Direct. "Together with Kaishan, we look forward to exceeding the expectations of the growing commercial air compressor market in terms of quality, affordability, and lead time."

About Kaishan

Kaishan Compressor USA is a diversified industrial equipment manufacturer centering around rotary screw technologies. Based in Loxley, Alabama, Kaishan USA operates an expansive state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that was built using lean manufacturing methodologies to provide the industry's best lead times.

About Power Equipment Direct

Since 2002, Power Equipment Direct's mission is to "Make buying technical products simple." Utilizing industry-trained product experts, its wide selection of power equipment and HVAC products, and its U.S.-based support team, Power Equipment Direct provides a streamlined shopping experience designed to save customers time, money, and hassle. Read more about Power Equipment Direct and its family of online superstores.

SOURCE Power Equipment Direct