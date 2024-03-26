Hurricane Prep Starts Now: Experts at Power Equipment Direct Urge Action Amidst Alarming 2024 Hurricane Forecasts

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With early forecasts predicting an aggressive 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, generator experts at Power Equipment Direct are urging preparedness.

Although the hurricane season does not officially begin until June 1st, warmer water temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and reduced wind shear in the upper atmosphere could lead to earlier-than-normal storm activity.

The experts at Power Equipment Direct advise getting an early start when planning a home standby generator installation to ensure you have it in time for storm season. One way to prepare for hurricane season is to install a home standby generator. It will automatically detect a power outage and turn on backup power.

"Conditions are ripe for an above-average hurricane season according to forecasts we're seeing," explains Jared Grifo, generator expert at Power Equipment Direct. "We're advising the public to start thinking now about creating an emergency plan and installing backup power."

View the Best Generators of 2024

Act Now

One common mistake many make is waiting until the last minute to acquire a backup generator.

"We often see a last-minute run on generators before a hurricane strikes," says Kristopher Schrader, category manager for generators at Power Equipment Direct. "It's best to order your equipment in advance to make sure you have it. In the case of standby generators, I also advise checking with local installers to see how much lead time they would need to install a unit."

Depending on the region, the process of booking a home standby generator installer and securing permits could take days, weeks, or months. "Waiting until a hurricane has formed is way too late to install a standby generator, and even portable units might not arrive in time, depending on road and shipping closures," says generator expert Grifo.

To assist the public in quickly finding the right backup generator, Grifo has compiled lists of handpicked recommendations, as well as sizing calculators and buyers' guides. "We try to take the stress and uncertainty out of hurricane preparation, but you need to take the first steps now," he urges.

Preparing for the Storm

The most crucial step in preparing for hurricane season is having a family disaster plan to keep everyone in a household on the same page when a storm hits. Power Equipment Direct recommends the following best practices.

Keep emergency supply kits in the home and car, which include essentials like non-perishable food, water, and a hand-crank radio/flashlight. Also, have an emergency backpack with these essentials to grab on the go.





When an evacuation order is given, leave.





Have a designated family meetup point when evacuating. If separated for whatever reason, everyone should know where to go and how to get there.





Check for flood insurance. Flooding is the leading cause of damage from hurricanes and is not covered under most home insurance policies.





Prepare the home. Have a backup generator to power essential appliances like the sump pump and refrigerator. Board up windows and trim trees to prevent damage from falling branches.





Plan for pets. If staying at home, keep them inside. If evacuating, leave them with family or friends in a safe zone or at a clinic or shelter.

View Emergency Generators

SOURCE Power Equipment Direct