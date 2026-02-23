7 Ways to Save on Spring Travel Health Products at FSA Store® and HSA Store® and Avoid Forfeiting Tax-free Funds to the March 15 FSA Grace Period Deadline

According to FSA Store® data, approximately 70% of people who are enrolled in flexible spending accounts (FSAs) have some type of deadline extension, and nearly 50% of account holders will forfeit a portion of their funds to a missed deadline

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of Americans are kicking off March by finalizing spring break travel plans, and that includes shopping for necessary travel essentials. Fortunately for the roughly 70 million people who are enrolled in flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs), they can prepare for a safe and healthy spring break by using their tax-free funds to purchase essential health products. At the same time, FSA users who have a March 15 grace period deadline can spend their remaining 2025 FSA funds to avoid a forfeiture. To help travelers make the most of their time and their money, Health-E Commerce ®, parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store ®, the first and leading online stores dedicated to selling only items that are eligible for FSA and HSA reimbursement, is sharing a list of top travel related health products for spring.

Spring travel season is here and tax-free FSA and HSA funds can go a long way to help pay for expenses that will keep you and your family healthy so you can make the most of your next trip. Plus, for FSA users with a March 15 grace period deadline, this is the perfect time to spend down remaining 2025 funds before they expire. Visit FSAstore.com or HSAstore.com to find what you need, and take advantage of special savings February 23 to March 1!

"Spring travel can mean more time outdoors in the elements, whether that's a beach vacation, a hiking trip, hitting the ski slopes, or exploring historical landmarks, and the last thing anyone wants is to be slowed down by health issues," said Joseph Giordano, compliance manager for Health-E Commerce®. "FSAs and HSAs can help you stay healthy while traveling, and the money you save by using tax-free funds can help you get more from your vacation. If you have an FSA grace period deadline, it's also the perfect way to spend down unused 2025 funds."

To make spring travel even sweeter, shop FSA Store® or HSA Store® during our Semi-Annual Sale. Shop our stores from 6 a.m., ET on February 23 to 5:59 a.m., ET on March 1 and save up to 50% on select items. No code needed.

Healthy Spring Travel Essentials at FSA Store® and HSA Store®

To explore FSA- and HSA-eligible products for spring travel, use the searchable eligibility list at FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com .

About Health-E Commerce®

Health-E Commerce ® is the parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store ®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

