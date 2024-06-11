70% of Real Estate Agents Oppose NAR Settlement Changes
Jun 11, 2024, 08:41 ET
Stark differences emerge between real estate agents and the public as both groups prepare for the biggest home-buying and -selling change in decades.
ST. LOUIS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Although two-thirds of the general public (67%) support upcoming changes to real estate commissions, 70% of real estate agents oppose them, according to a new survey from Clever Real Estate, a St. Louis-based real estate company.
61% of Americans agree with the primary argument of the lawsuit, asserting that home sellers covering the buyer's agent commission is unfair and anti-competitive. However, 89% of agents believe the lawsuit's allegations lack validity.
An overwhelming 71% of surveyed agents anticipate negative repercussions stemming from the NAR settlement, while the public is almost evenly split, 40% negative to 39% positive.
Only 15% of agents believe the changes will have a positive impact on their business, while 58% expect negative results.
Of the agents who believe the settlement will have a negative impact, 88% think it will discourage first-time buyers from entering the market. 82% of Realtors believe the commission changes will hurt buyers, while 42% believe the changes will also negatively impact sellers.
Two-thirds of would-be first-time homebuyers (66%) indicated that they wouldn't be able to afford their agent's commission in addition to the other closing costs and the down payment — potentially keeping them out of the real estate market entirely.
Among members of the public who support the changes, 44% say it would ease the financial burden on sellers, while 41% believe it would create a more level playing field between buyers and sellers.
A majority of agents (56%) anticipate that the settlement will lead to an increase in the average number of days properties remain on the market.
A whopping 95% of surveyed agents expect the new commission structure will cause agents to leave the industry.
