700+ to Celebrate School Choice Week at NH Student Showcase

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Hampshire public charter school students, private school students, homeschool organizations, and community members will celebrate School Choice Week with dancing, band and chorus performances, a cheer squad performance, and more at a student showcase on Thursday, Jan. 30.

The celebratory showcase, New Hampshire's biggest event during National School Choice Week, will take place 4-7 p.m. and be emceed by WZID's Heather Bishop. With student performances and YouTube sensation Christopher Duffley, the free event will include fun for the whole family, including a photo booth, a robotics club demo, educational resources, and free snacks. Mr. Rich, a professional drummer who tours nationally and founded Youth Beatz to share the benefits of rhythm with students, will also perform at the event.

The student showcase will take place in the Armory Room at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown, located at 700 E. Elm St.

This event is free, open to the public, and planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"All New Hampshire children, regardless of their income or neighborhood, should have the education that is the right fit for them to realize their potential," said Kate Baker, executive director of Children's Scholarship Fund New Hampshire. "A school that works for one child may not be the best fit for another and there are many reasons you might seek educational opportunities. Whatever the reason, this is our week to celebrate! Join us in celebrating the wealth of educational opportunities we have in the Granite State and inform yourself about the best educational options for your children. You are your child's best advocate!"

Event planners include Children's Scholarship Fund of New Hampshire and School Choice for New Hampshire.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/new-hampshire.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

