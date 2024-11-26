$700B Industry Shake-Up: Rhuna x Plume Transforming Events for 2M+ Attendees & 200M+ Blockchain Transactions!

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhuna, an advanced event management platform developed by the creators of UNTOLD—ranked #3 globally by DJ Mag and one of the world's largest music festivals—announces its partnership with Plume, the first fully-integrated layer-1 modular blockchain focused on Real World Asset Finance (RWAfi). Reaching over 2 million attendees across 165 events, including partnerships with iconic organizers like UNTOLD Festival, this collaboration is set to revolutionize the $700B+ live events industry with cutting-edge innovation.

Building the Future of Onchain Events

Rhuna's platform integrates into Plume Network, leveraging its ecosystem of 180+ projects, over 200M transactions, and support from 3.5M testnet users. This partnership enables innovative blockchain solutions that modernize event management, offering capabilities such as:

NFT Ticketing & Fraud Prevention : Enabling secure, transparent ticketing with royalties and controlled secondary markets.

: Enabling secure, transparent ticketing with royalties and controlled secondary markets. Real-Time Payments : Supporting fiat and crypto transactions for global flexibility.

: Supporting fiat and transactions for global flexibility. Advanced AI Analytics & Access Control : Providing optimized event operations through blockchain-backed real-time insights.

: Providing optimized event operations through blockchain-backed real-time insights. Community Engagement: Leveraging $RHUNA tokens for loyalty rewards, exclusive experiences, and cross-event benefits, driving long-term attendee value.

Rhuna's Proven Track Record

Rhuna's platform has already revolutionized event management in the Web2 space, with:

2M+ customers and $3M revenue in 2024, driven by demand from major industry players.

revenue in 2024, driven by demand from major industry players. Deployment across 165+ stress-tested events, including UNTOLD Festival, which saw 420,000 in attendance in just four days.

65% reduction in operational costs for organizers.

80% time savings for attendees through streamlined event processes.

Modular solutions tailored for events of all sizes, from conferences to large-scale festivals.

This collaboration amplifies Rhuna's ability to scale globally while delivering cost-effective, engaging, and personalized event experiences.

Why This Matters

The partnership addresses key challenges in the events industry, combining Rhuna's expertise with Plume's blockchain infrastructure to deliver tangible results, while creating transparent and scalable tools for secure, decentralized event management.

"This partnership is a major milestone for the integration of blockchain into real-world industries," said Chris Yin, CEO of Plume. "With Rhuna's proven success in live events and Plume's infrastructure, we're unlocking the full potential of Web3 to transform how events are managed and experienced."

"We're excited to partner with Plume Network, whose focus on RWAfi and modular blockchain infrastructure perfectly aligns with Rhuna's mission. Plume's technology enhances our platform's scalability, security, and efficiency, helping us deliver seamless, blockchain-powered solutions for event organizers and attendees in real-world asset integration. This partnership is a key step in transforming the events industry," said Sveatoslav Vizitiu, CEO of Rhuna.

About Rhuna

Rhuna is a white-label event management platform integrating modular solutions for payments, marketing, ticketing, and analytics into a seamless, blockchain-powered infrastructure. Founded by the creators of UNTOLD, Rhuna's mission is to scale events of all sizes while delivering cost-effective, engaging, and personalized attendee experiences. Learn more at rhuna.io or contact [email protected].

About Plume



Plume is the first fully integrated L1 modular blockchain focused on RWAfi, offering a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real-world assets. With 180+ projects on its private devnet, Plume provides an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, simplifying asset onboarding and enabling seamless DeFi integration for RWAs. Learn more at plumenetwork.xyz or contact [email protected].

