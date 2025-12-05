Plume Brings Institutional Real-World Yield to Solana With Launch of RWA Nest Vaults

Nest vaults with assets from WisdomTree, Hamilton Lane, BlackOpal and issuers including Securitize and SuperState mark the beginning of a new yield economy for Solana.

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume , the leading RWA blockchain powering real-world yield, today announced the launch of five RWA Nest vaults on Solana, setting real-world yield as a new base layer for the ecosystem and marking an important first step in Plume's multichain expansion for Nest.

Launching the vaults natively on Solana gives users direct investment opportunities to institutional-grade assets from WisdomTree, Hamilton Lane, BlackOpal, and issuers including Securitize and SuperState. Solana users can natively access onchain credit, treasuries, and short-term receivables and the ability to earn institutional-grade real-world yield.

With the launch of nBASIS, nOPAL, nWISDOM, nALPHA and nTBILL Vaults, Solana's 20+ million users can soon deposit stablecoins natively into Nest to unlock reliable, stable, real-world APY. Each deposit returns a Nest vault token, a liquid, yield-bearing asset that accrues value over time and can move seamlessly across Solana DeFi, from DEX liquidity pools to lending and structured products, with the ability to redeem at any point.

As part of this integration, Plume is also launching a deep partnership with Squads Lab , Solana's leading multi-sig and treasury management infrastructure provider. Plume will introduce its RWA yield pipelines across the Squads ecosystem, including a bespoke vault integrated for Altitude users and seamless RWA yield access for developers building with Grid.

"Crypto is moving past the era of synthetic yield and into a market grounded in real economics. Stablecoins brought millions into crypto, but yieldcoins will keep them here. This integration with Solana is the next step in building a transparent, programmable financial system at scale." said Teddy Pornprinya, Co-Founder and CBO at Plume.

"Plume already anchors over half of the industry's RWA activity, and Solana has become one of the most efficient, high-throughput environments in crypto, making it a natural home for onchain credit, treasuries, and short-term receivables. Bringing our strengths together is how we unlock the next phase of onchain finance".

By introducing institutional RWAs at scale, Plume is expanding the Solana DeFi ecosystem with sustainable, composable yield infrastructure that can underpin the next generation of Solana-native financial applications.

Solana users can instantly access boosted yield opportunities with Nest.

The Plume Nest Points Program is a rewards framework designed to turn participation into ownership. Users can earn Plume Nest Points by holding and using Nest vault tokens. The more users hold and deploy, the more they earn as part of the Season One program.

Solana users will also soon unlock boosted yield opportunities with direct access to lending markets on Loopscale. These platform integrations allow leveraged RWA looping, a mechanism that allows deposited assets to be reused as collateral through repeated cycles of borrowing and redepositing. Looping enables users to maintain collateralized exposure without additional capital, combining multiple yield streams while keeping assets productive across Solana's markets.

Together, these capabilities lay the foundation for a more durable yield economy on Solana, where institutional real-world income can be composed, leveraged, and deployed at network speed.

"Solana's ability to support institutional-grade finance at global scale is reflected in real-world assets on the network quickly nearing $1B," said Nick Ducoff, Head of Institutional Growth, Solana Foundation. "Plume's launch on Solana accelerates a future where real-world yield is a native, ubiquitous part of the Solana experience."

The Solana launch marks a meaningful first step forward in Nest's full multichain expansion, advancing the company's vision of a frictionless RWA yield ecosystem for investors everywhere. This ensures RWA liquidity becomes fully portable, allowing protocols and users to engage with yield without moving ecosystems.

Disclaimer: Plume Services are not available to U.S. persons or residents. Crypto trading involves high risk, including potential loss of all principal. Looping (leverage) strategies amplify these risks and carry a significant chance of substantial principal loss, up to and including the total loss of your entire holdings, due to market volatility, liquidation events, and compounding borrowing costs. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There are no guarantees of profits, returns, or yields. Information is for educational purposes only—Plume makes no representations or warranties on its accuracy, completeness, suitability, or value. This is not financial advice; consult professionals.

About Plume

Plume is the leading RWA blockchain powering real-world yield. Since mainnet in July 2025, Plume has become the world's largest RWA ecosystem, home to more than 50% of all RWA holders, $600M+ in TVL, and 200+ projects.

Backed by Galaxy Digital, YZi Labs, and Brevan Howard, Plume combines institutional trust with crypto-native design. On Plume, Real-World Assets move, trade, and earn like any DeFi-native token. With built-in compliance and full EVM composability, Plume is defining the future of onchain finance as permissionless, programmable, and truly global.

More at plumenetwork.xyz

Media Contact: Leila Stein, Content Marketing Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE Plume Network