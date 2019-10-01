70th Anniversary: Chinese People, Chinese Dream

Actually, there are many other signature spots around the Tiananmen Square that can give people touches of the vibe of Beijing and China.

1. Jingshan Park

In Jingshan Park near Tiananmen Square, a lot of senior citizens exercise in the morning, which is, in fact, a morning routine in many of Beijing's parks.

It may come as a surprise to you, but 70 years ago, the average life expectancy in China was only 35. Today, it has jumped to 77.

At the inception of the PRC, many Chinese people lacked adequate access to basic healthcare. Now, with a population of 1.4 billion, China has made one of the greatest strides in healthcare that the world has ever seen. Through reforms, China increased the supply and accessibility of medical services. It also built the world's biggest medical safety net, with a penetration rate of 98%. With these efforts, China tries to ensure that everyone enjoys their basic right to "health".

2. KFC Qianmen Branch

In 1987, US fast food giant KFC opened their first Chinese branch here. At that early stage of China's opening-up, the branch made quite a big splash, attracting more attention than today's billion-dollar projects.

In an open China, people could see the outside world and their lives are constantly evolving. Today, China is further opening its doors. Foreign banks, energy resources and automobiles have entered China, and Chinese cuisine, manufacturing and technologies have also benefited the world.

3. Hutong stores

If you've ever been to China, you must have gotten used to this cashless society where people pay by scanning QR code with their phones.

China skipped credit card, and leapfrogged from cash to mobile payment. Facial recognition is also being promoted in China's finance, consumption and other fields.

This development is backed by innovative breakthroughs in mobile Internet and artificial intelligence. China has a stronger capacity than other countries in the application of these technologies. It is striving to become a tech powerhouse, transitioning from "imitator" to "innovator".

4. Beijing Cultural Block "Beijing Fun"

Beijing Fun is located to the west of Qianmen Street. This newly-renovated block presents the culture of Beijing by fusing fashion into historical buildings. Many young people love taking photos, having coffee and reading books in this popular spot.

When the PRC was first founded, people barely had any entertainment. In some parts of China, open-air movies were considered a festive luxury that called for gatherings on small stools.

During the past 70 years, in an amazing speed, China has grown into the world's second largest economy. The per capita disposable income has increased from 98 yuan in 1956 to 28,228 yuan in 2018, and reform and opening-up has enlivened the cultural sector. Now the Chinese people have found new ways of entertainment, such as going to the cinemas and theatres, travelling and shopping. Income growth, institutional reform, and opening-up have enriched the Chinese population both materially, and spiritually.

5. Tiananmen Square

Back to Tiananmen Square and the parade.

Since 1999, China held grand celebration events on October 1st every ten years. This year, the parade and pageant are even grander than the previous two. More than 100,000 people joined the pageant with 70 floats. Some advanced weapons and equipment made their debuts in this parade.

In recent years, China has downsized its military budget and size. China hopes to build modernized armed forces, and do its bit to preserve world peace.

In the past 70 years, China has enabled millions of its citizens to realize their own dreams through opening-up, innovation, reform and development. These people are also striving to achieve the Chinese Dream. China has entered a new era of high-quality development and has been presented with new opportunities and missions. This 70th birthday marks a new start for China.

