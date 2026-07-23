72% of Americans Say Frozen Treats Are Cheaper Than Dessert Out -- And They're Stocking Up Year-Round

New survey finds consumers visiting the freezer aisle for seasonal flavors, snack-sized portions and new formats

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice cream may be synonymous with summer, but Americans are not waiting for a heat wave, birthday party, or special occasion to enjoy it.

Dessert doesn't have to mean dining out.

New research from the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) finds that ice cream and frozen novelties have become an easy, affordable pleasure that consumers like to keep within reach. Nearly three in four adults say having frozen treats at home gives their household a convenient dessert option at home and feel more affordable than going out for dessert, while 72% agree that a frozen treat can be a satisfying snack—not just an after-dinner dessert.

"Frozen treats give people an easy way to create a small moment of enjoyment at home," said Tricia Greyshock, president and CEO of NFRA. "It might be a bowl of ice cream after dinner, a fruit pop on a hot afternoon or a favorite novelty tucked away for the end of a long day. What matters is that it feels special without requiring a lot of planning or expense."

The Freezer Is Becoming the Everyday Dessert Drawer

Consumers most often describe ice cream and frozen novelties as an after-dinner or evening treat, a personal reward, or a regular favorite they like to keep on hand.

That means many frozen treats are often purchased before a specific craving or occasion arises, ready for an easy dessert, satisfying snack, or small pick-me-up.

Hot weather and summer cravings remain the most common reasons consumers decide to buy a frozen treat, cited by 43% of adults. But everyday needs also play a major role:

35% buy frozen treats when they want an easy dessert at home.

31% are motivated by a sale, coupon or digital deal.

29% purchase them because someone in the household asks.

25% are restocking a favorite.

23% are tempted after seeing a product in the aisle or a freezer display.

Summer may provide the spark, but frozen treats remain part of household routines year-round.

Shoppers Want the Treat They Love, Not Necessarily the Biggest One

More is not always better, especially when it comes to dessert.

Seven in 10 consumers say they would rather enjoy a smaller portion of a frozen treat they truly love than a larger portion of something they enjoy less. Two-thirds are also more likely to keep frozen treats at home when they come in formats that are easy to serve or share.

The findings reflect a preference for satisfaction over sheer quantity, creating room for mini cones, snack-sized bars, and other portion-controlled options.

Seasonal Flavors and New Formats Are Sparking Curiosity

Classic flavors remain freezer staples, but consumers are also eager to try something new, especially when it feels timely, fun, or easy to enjoy.

When asked about frozen treats they might see featured in a social media post, influencer video, or online trend:

64% said they would be likely to try a limited-time summer or seasonal flavor.

63% showed interest in new formats such as bites, cones, bars and sandwiches.

60% were interested in mini, snack-sized or portion-controlled treats.

59% expressed interest in fruit bars, pops or sorbet.

59% were interested in treats inspired by restaurants or popular dessert trends.

49% showed interest in high-protein or protein-fortified options.

Rather than replacing traditional favorites, these options give consumers more ways to match a frozen treat to the moment, whether it's a family movie night, a warm afternoon, or an after-dinner treat.

Familiar Brands Make New Treats Feel Easier to Try

With more products appearing in the freezer aisle, shoppers are looking for simple cues that help them decide what to bring home.

Sixty-five percent of consumers say a familiar brand makes them more willing to try a frozen treat with a new benefit. Another 66% say nutrition information should be easy to compare across frozen treat options.

Clear labels also help shoppers identify options that fit their preferences, whether related to serving size, ingredients, sugar content, protein, or dietary needs.

Nearly half of consumers say they would like it to be easier to find better-for-you frozen treats where they shop, while 58% say shelf tags or aisle signs would help them locate options faster.

A Little Joy That Is Easy to Keep on Hand

Frozen treats continue to hold a special place in American households because they can be nostalgic and new, indulgent and portionable, personal and shareable, all at the same time. They require little preparation and offer an affordable alternative to a restaurant or dessert-shop outing.

Whether it is a familiar pint, a seasonal flavor, a box of ice cream sandwiches or a fruit-based pop, the best frozen treat may simply be the one waiting in the freezer when someone needs a little joy.

For recipe inspiration, serving ideas, and a chance to win ice cream for a year, visit the Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties promotion at EasyHomeMeals.com.

Survey Methodology

This poll was conducted by Morning Consult between June 24 and June 26, 2026, among a sample of 2,000 U.S. adults. Interviews were conducted online, and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on gender, age, race, educational attainment, region, gender by age, and race by educational attainment. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen (January), March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, and Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties (June/July); and provides consumer information such as lifestyle content, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties. To learn more, visit nfraweb.org and easyhomemeals.com.

SOURCE National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association