Flexible Eating, Global Flavors and Smart Value Drive Growth in the Frozen Food Aisle

March Frozen Food Month Showcases Innovation Built for Today's Eating Habits

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American eating habits are changing. Meals are becoming less structured; snacking is on the rise, and consumers are seeking foods that offer flexibility, variety, and value. The frozen food aisle is meeting that demand with a wave of innovation — from globally inspired flavors to air-fryer-ready formats and portion-smart options.

March Frozen Food Month 2026

During March Frozen Food Month, the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) is spotlighting how frozen foods align with the way consumers cook, snack and plan meals today.

"Frozen foods have always been a trusted solution for busy households, but the aisle today reflects how much eating habits have evolved," said Tricia Greyshock, President & CEO of NFRA. "Whether it's new flavors, smarter formats or products that help reduce waste, frozen foods are designed for real life — offering flexibility, variety and meaningful value for modern routines."

NFRA consumer research underscores frozen foods' central role in everyday eating:

83% of consumers say frozen foods make meal planning easier

say frozen foods make meal planning easier Nearly three-quarters agree they can create an affordable and tasty meal using items from their freezer

agree they can create an affordable and tasty meal using items from their freezer More than 3 in 4 adults say frozen foods give them more meal options

New air-fryer-friendly products, single-serve formats and globally inspired flavors make it easier than ever to bring bold tastes to the table with minimal prep. Flash-freezing preserves freshness and nutrition, while extended shelf life gives households flexibility to use ingredients on their own schedule.

Today's frozen aisle also meets growing demand for wellness and dietary variety, with expanded choices including high-protein meals, plant-based options, gluten-free alternatives and products tailored to diverse lifestyles. For younger shoppers discovering food through social media and international trends, frozen offers an accessible entry point. For busy families and value-focused consumers, it provides dependable quality and flexibility.

Throughout March, retailers nationwide will feature special promotions on frozen foods — an ideal time to try something new or stock up on go-to favorites. NFRA's Easy Home Meals website and social media channels offer recipes, cooking tips and meal ideas that show how frozen foods support breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and everything in between. Shoppers can also enter NFRA's $10,000 March Frozen Food Month Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 18 First Prizes of $500 supermarket gift cards or the Grand Prize of a $1,000 supermarket gift card.

For recipe inspiration, sweepstakes details and more about March Frozen Food Month, visit EasyHomeMeals.com.

About the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen (January), March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, and Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties (June/July); and provides consumer information such as lifestyle content, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties. To learn more, visit nfraweb.org and easyhomemeals.com.

