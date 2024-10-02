72 Startups selected for the Plug and Play Alberta Fall 2024 Cohort

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play Alberta has announced 72 startups for their Fall 2024 industry-specific Digital Health, Sustainability, Food & Beverage, and Sector Agnostic (AI) startup accelerator programs. These programs will run out of the Alberta office and present at the first-ever Alberta Summit.

Of the 72 startups selected, 32% of companies are from Alberta, 79% are from Canada, and 21% are joining the program internationally from countries such as the United States, the Isle of Man, and the United Kingdom.

The full list of startups can be found below:

"Our previous cohort startups have made significant progress, propelled by the collaboration within the Plug and Play network and our connections on a global scale," said Lindsay Smylie, Director of Plug and Play Alberta. "We're excited to extend these opportunities with this new cohort, continuing to fuel the growth of Alberta's tech ecosystem."

During the next 12 weeks, cohort startups will participate in networking events, workshops, and mentorship sessions designed to increase their chances of securing pilot programs, refining proofs of concept, attracting customers, and obtaining investments. They will be fully connected to Plug and Play's vast global network, linking them to over 80,000 startups, over 500 leading corporate partners, and numerous venture capital firms.

"We're excited to watch this cohort's growth over the next 12 weeks; being part of this program is an important step in their journey to sustainable success," said Robert Lai, VP of Investments at Alberta Innovates. "Another Plug and Play cohort means another batch of more resilient, connected and investible tech companies ready to make a lasting impact in our province."

Graduation for this cohort of startups will take place at the inaugural Plug and Play Alberta Summit, scheduled for November 13-14th at The Pomeroy in Kananaskis. This groundbreaking event will be the first of its kind in Alberta, showcasing demos, pitches, workshops, and roundtables across the Digital Health, Sustainability, Sector Agnostic (AI), and Food & Beverage industries.

