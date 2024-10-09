73% of Marketing Leaders Report They Are Failing to Deliver Excellence with Digital Experiences

Advanis and Sitecore unveil findings from new digital experience report – DX Vision 24 – built around insights from more than 600 global marketing leaders

Report identifies significant gap between vision and reality for digital experiences today

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Sitecore®, a global leader in digital experience software, today announced the release of its DX Vision 24 Report, which analyzes digital experience (DX) priorities and challenges from more than 600 marketing leaders across the US, UK, and Australia in a broad range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, and travel and hospitality.

The survey was conducted by Sitecore and Advanis, a market and social research firm, and shaped by analysis around 15 key drivers for building modern digital experiences that align with five core pillars: strategy, technology, content, intelligence, and optimization. 80% of marketing leaders rated these drivers as critical for powering DX, but only 27% believe they are delivering on them today, signaling an "excellence gap" between importance and performance.

Key findings in the DX Vision 24 Report include:

Only 14% of brands consider their organization as a visionary when it comes to DX maturity, while 44% see their organization as progressive.

49% of marketers identified digital transformation as the top catalyst for DX programs.

29% of the marketing leaders identified improving technology as their priority for digital experience in the 12 months ahead, while 23% identified improving cross-organizational digital experience strategy.

80% of marketing leaders reported AI as critical for DX experience over the next 12 months. 27% of companies say they have fully integrated AI into their digital experience workflows, allowing for seamless automation and enhanced customer interactions. Another 43% of organizations have AI integrated into some aspects of their workflows.

"Through this research, it's clear that marketing leaders understand the diverse factors that drive their ability to create and deliver standout digital experiences," said Kathie Johnson, CMO at Sitecore. "Outstanding experiences must be built on solid strategic and technological foundations, yet many marketers are having a hard time finding the right mix to enable them to deliver excellence. The report highlights areas of opportunity for marketers in the coming year."

To download a free copy of the DX Vision 24 Report, visit Sitecore.com.

