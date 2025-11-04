Sitecore Unveils SitecoreAI, Ushering in the AI-First Era of Digital Experience

Built for the world beyond the website, SitecoreAI is a composable SaaS platform featuring the new Agentic Studio and ready-made AI agents that help power real-time personalization, engagement, and conversion across every channel

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore today announced SitecoreAI, a next-generation digital experience platform that puts artificial intelligence at the center of marketing. As customer journeys shift from static search to AI-driven discovery, SitecoreAI helps brands move with their audiences in real-time – making every interaction feel personal, connected, and perfectly timed.

Built on the foundation of Sitecore XM Cloud, SitecoreAI unifies content, data, and personalization in a single, composable SaaS platform designed to optimize as teams work – helping marketers launch faster, spend smarter, and improve performance through AI-enabled workflows. At its core is the Agentic Studio, a workspace where marketers and AI collaborate to plan, create, and personalize experiences. The Agentic Studio debuts with 20 AI-powered agents that automate complex workflows from campaign planning to content migration, production and testing – and gives marketers and their agency partners the flexibility to design their own agents and flows using simple visual tools with no coding required.

Within the Agentic Studio, Agentic Flows orchestrate multi-step personalized campaigns from briefing and experimentation through publishing and optimization, keeping teams aligned with full visibility. Spaces enable real-time collaboration between people and AI, turning disconnected tools into a coordinated system that supports continuous improvement through feedback and insights.

Leading brands are already creating with SitecoreAI:

Berkeley Homes, one of the UK's leading homebuilders, and AFL, a global provider of network infrastructure solutions, use Contextually Aware Content Agents to generate content that better targets their key audiences across the right channels.

to generate content that better targets their key audiences across the right channels. Regal Rexnord, a diversified industrial manufacturer, and Hexagon, a global leader in digital reality and precision measurement technologies, rely on Migration Tooling Agents to automate content and schema conversion as they consolidate dozens of legacy digital properties onto SitecoreAI, cutting timelines from months to weeks.

"We're living in the world beyond the website," said Eric Stine, Chief Executive Officer at Sitecore. "Discovery is no longer driven by search; it's powered by attention. Brands earn that attention in social media feeds and AI-generated summaries when they show up in the right moment with the right message. SitecoreAI gives marketers the platform to do exactly that, creating personalized experiences through a platform that learns as they work and helps them stay ahead of what's next."

Running on Microsoft Azure, SitecoreAI is the evolution of XM Cloud, unifying content management, customer data, personalization, and search in one secure, scalable platform that adapts through configuration and human feedback. For current XM Cloud customers, the upgrade is seamless – no migration required, full continuity of data, and instant access to the Agentic Studio and its pre-built AI agents.

The Total Economic Impact™ Of Sitecore XM Cloud, a study commissioned by Sitecore, found that organizations using XM Cloud achieved a 371 percent return on investment and a 50 percent increase in digital conversions, driven by faster content delivery and AI-powered personalization. Those same capabilities now power SitecoreAI, extending the value of XM Cloud into a unified platform for the AI era.

"Our partnership with Sitecore reflects how we approach innovation – thoughtfully, collaboratively, and at scale," said Tim Dickson, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Regal Rexnord. "SitecoreAI helps us unify dozens of brands under one digital experience — delivering consistent, personalized communication to customers everywhere we operate."

"We're excited about the potential of SitecoreAI to help our content teams create faster and smarter digital messages. This will produce content that's efficient, relevant, and customer-centric across every channel," said Mary Ellen Grom, Executive Director, Global Marketing and Corporate Communications at AFL. "By combining our online standards with data-driven insights, SitecoreAI empowers us to deliver personalized, high-quality experiences that strengthen engagement and measurable impact."

Built on Sitecore's governed AI framework, SitecoreAI ensures transparency, security, and compliance with emerging enterprise and regulatory standards. SitecoreAI is available today, empowering marketers to launch campaigns in days, not weeks, personalize content at scale, and maximize the value of every asset, so teams can move faster and achieve measurable results.

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader in AI-enabled digital experience software. Its next-generation platform, SitecoreAI, helps brands plan, create, personalize, and deliver content across every channel — websites, apps, social, and beyond. By unifying content management, customer data, and personalization into one intelligent system, it makes marketing faster, smarter, and more connected. At its core are agentic tools and studios that let marketers and developers collaborate with AI responsibly and effectively.

Trusted by thousands of global brands and supported by one of the world's largest digital experience communities, Sitecore helps organizations design experiences for the world beyond the website, with the flexibility of customizable SaaS and the scale of a global ecosystem. Discover more at www.sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

