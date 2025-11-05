Sitecore Launches Sitecore Studio, Revolutionizing Customization, Extensibility, and Co-Innovation for the SitecoreAI Platform

Empowers marketers and agency partners to innovate securely and at scale

Horizontal Digital honored in inaugural Partner Challenge for its winning AI agent built on Sitecore Studio

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore today introduced Sitecore Studio, the breakthrough innovation layer of SitecoreAI, the first-of-its-kind digital marketing platform. Sitecore Studio empowers customers and partners to build and customize AI-powered agents and workflows that automate marketing tasks within secure, governed environments. It places artificial intelligence at the center of marketing and, importantly, in the hands of marketers.

Unveiled at Symposium 2025, SitecoreAI brings Sitecore's industry-leading CMS, DAM, MRM, and CMP solutions together in a composable SaaS platform that unites content, data, and personalization in one intelligent system. The platform launches with more than 20 AI agents delivered out of the box, available immediately and at no extra cost, with hundreds more expected to be available in the coming months, many of which will be built by an active ecosystem of partners and customers.

Symposium showcased many of the more than 130 use cases developed by 75 different organizations that address real-world marketing challenges and streamline key workflows through intelligent automation. These use cases build AI-powered agents, connectors, and experiences that demonstrate the next generation of digital marketing innovation in SaaS.

What's Inside Sitecore Studio

Sitecore Studio creates a governed, connected workspace where enterprises can design and deploy their own AI agents, connectors, and extensions with the same security, scalability, and control because it is a core component of the platform. Ending the long-standing trade-off between SaaS simplicity and enterprise flexibility, Sitecore Studio enables every organization to shape the platform around its unique needs.

"Sitecore Studio removes one of the biggest barriers companies have faced in realizing the full benefits of cloud-native platforms: benefiting from the simplicity of SaaS combined with the freedom to tailor solutions and processes that make their brand unique," said Eric Stine, Chief Executive Officer at Sitecore. "As SaaS becomes table stakes in the AI era, Sitecore Studio shows how we make it work in the real world. For 25 years, Sitecore has led through innovation that empowers marketers and partners to build what's next — and with Sitecore Studio, we're extending that legacy into SaaS, giving enterprises the freedom to customize, connect, and innovate on their own terms."

Sitecore Studio offers connected environments where marketers, developers, and partners can design, extend, and share AI agents at scale: Agentic Studio, App Studio, Sitecore Connect, and Marketplace. Together, they turn SitecoreAI into a living system of creativity and co-innovation, from AI experts composing complex flows to everyday marketers putting them into action.

Winner of Partner Challenge Announced at Symposium

The launch of Sitecore Studio underscores Sitecore's deep commitment to partner-led innovation and its global ecosystem of more than 20,000 practitioners, 250 MVPs, and 550 agency partners. Many of these partners participated in the inaugural Partner Challenge, developing new innovations on Sitecore Studio for industries ranging from retail to healthcare to financial services and use cases spanning everything from enhanced accessibility to localization to conversion of Figma designs into fully operational websites and webpages.

Horizontal Digital was named the winner for its Sense Agent, created in partnership with Pet Supplies Plus. The Sense Agent analyzes customer reviews across multiple sources, mapping sentiment, and brand voice against company guidelines to help brands monitor perception and maintain consistency. Zont Digital, Altudo, and One North were recognized as runners-up for innovations that demonstrate the breadth of what partners can now build in Studio:

Zont Digital's GEO Answer Agent surfaces actionable insights and emerging questions, automatically generating new Sitecore pages to support proactive content strategy.

Altudo's Personalization Co-Pilot automatically suggests and configures personalization rules based on page context and user behavior.

One North's FigCore Agent automates the translation of Figma designs into Sitecore components, accelerating delivery and streamlining workflows for creative and technical teams.

"We are extremely honored to have won the Challenge out of more than 130 submissions," said Sabin Ephrem, Co-Founder and CEO at Horizontal Digital. "This recognition is a testament to our team and the extraordinary drive and ingenuity they brought to creating a solution that solves a real need for our clients. At Horizontal, we believe the future of customer experience lies in turning intelligence into action, and that's exactly what this collaboration with Pet Supplies Plus represents. With our new AI-powered solution, Sense, we've shown how agentic AI can redefine what's possible for digital experience. We're proud to partner with forward-thinking brands like Pet Supplies Plus and Sitecore to pioneer the future of customer experiences."

"With Sitecore's extensibility and AI capabilities, we were able to build our Personalization Co-Pilot, an agent that not only suggests but applies personalization automatically," said Rahul Khosla, CEO at Altudo. "Sitecore truly delivers the power to build intelligent, scalable digital experiences."

"One North was thrilled to participate in the AI Partner Challenge, showcasing how we transform Figma designs into Sitecore components with speed, precision, and efficiency," said Ryan Schulz, Executive Director at One North. "As a Platinum Sitecore Partner and a Signature Service Partner of Figma, we take immense pride in pushing digital boundaries. This work reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and our focus on shaping the future of digital experiences."

These agents and connected flows were built on SitecoreAI's extensible architecture and demonstrate how collaboration across the Sitecore community is shaping the future of digital experience.

"For more than two decades, Sitecore has been a platform where creativity and code come together to shape experiences," said Roger Connolly, Chief Product Officer at Sitecore. "Our success has always come from empowering partners to build on the platform, and the Partner Challenge shows exactly what that looks like in the SaaS era. From Horizontal's Sense Agent across the finalists and submissions, these innovations show how Sitecore puts partner expertise in the center and lets developers and marketers innovate together."

This week, Sitecore Symposium brought together over 1,500 marketing and digital leaders to explore how AI is changing the way people discover and connect with brands — and how marketers can stay ahead. It's not too late to join the conversation on LinkedIn and X with #SitecoreSYM or learn more at sitecore.com.

