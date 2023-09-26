744.43W - Huasun Renews HJT Solar Module Power Output Record

News provided by

Huasun Energy

26 Sep, 2023, 06:16 ET

XUANCHENG, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified by TÜV SÜD, an authoritative third-party testing and certification institution, the power of Huasun Himalaya G12-132 HJT solar module has reached 744.43W, with a conversion efficiency of 23.96%, Huasun once again sets a new record in the power and efficiency of HJT photovoltaic modules. Committed to the innovation and industrialization of heterojunction solar technology, Huasun has repeatedly achieved record-high efficiency and power of its HJT cells and modules since its establishment, and further proving the great potential of HJT products to improve the performance of solar systems.

Continue Reading
image_5027067_30287648
image_5027067_30287648

The Himalaya G12-132 module is made up of double-sided microcrystalline G12-20BB HJT cells produced independently at the Huasun Xuancheng Phase IV HJT Cell Project. The average mass-production efficiency of the cells has been increased up to 26.2% after two months of capacity ramp-up. Together with the increasingly mature PIB + light conversion film encapsulation process, the HJT module has continued to achieve higher performance in terms of both efficiency and power output.

"Low-temperature silver paste with high-density fine busbar printing technology has been applied in the module production. I believe we'll continue to break the records of the module efficiency and power output after gradually introducing new technologies like metallized film and 0BB into mass production." Head of Huasun R&D Centre said.

Adhering to leading innovation and promoting industrial revolution with advanced R&D and excellent manufacturing capability, Huasun gathers more than half of the high-precision technical talents in the field of heterojunction, constantly explores and practices the heterojunction mass production solution of "higher efficiency, more power generation and better returns", and endeavors to build a new mainstream solar cell technology platform in the N-type era.

At present, Huasun has a production capacity of 10GW of HJT cells and modules with industry-leading product quality and efficiency. Further R&D and mass production of new technologies such as 0BB, copper plating, and perovskite tandem are also progressing steadily according to the plan. The company will continue to create long-term value for global customers and contribute to the ultimate goal of "zero carbon" for society.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2221238/image_5027067_30287648.jpg 

SOURCE Huasun Energy

Also from this source

Huasun se classe dans le top 3 de la liste des modules solaires commerciaux les plus efficaces de TaiyangNews pour septembre 2023

Huasun: tercer puesto en la lista de módulos solares comerciales más eficientes de TaiyangNews

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.