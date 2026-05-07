75 of Pharma's Most Senior Marketers Just Walked Away From a $12 Billion Tool Stack

In a coordinated public declaration at the Doceree Makers Summit, brand and commercial leaders from Sanofi, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Avalere Health, Deerfield, and others co-signed a new operating model for pharma marketing — and named the product replacing what they've been using.

SHORT HILLS, N.J., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 75 of the pharmaceutical industry's most senior brand, commercial, and agency leaders today publicly declared the end of the fragmented software stack that has defined pharma marketing for two decades — and put their names on a single new product designed to replace it.

Doceree Introduces Daily Command — The System of Work for Pharma Brand Teams, Co-Built by 75 of the Industry's Most Senior Operators

The declaration came at the inaugural Doceree Health Decode: The Makers Summit 2026 in New York, where the 75 leaders — collectively responsible for over $40 billion in annual brand spend — unveiled Daily Command, a system of work for pharma brand teams they have spent the last quarter co-building with Doceree, the world's first AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing.

It is, by any reasonable measure, the most senior coordinated buyer-side action in the history of pharmaceutical marketing software.

"This isn't a product launch. It's the industry deciding, in public, that it is done with the way things are. When seventy-five of the people who actually run pharma's biggest brands stop asking their vendors to do better and start co-building the replacement themselves, that is not a market trend. That is a market correction."

— Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree

What the 75 are walking away from

The pharmaceutical brand team is the most strategically important and most poorly equipped function in life sciences. A VP of Marketing running a $2 billion brand opens, on an average Monday, between nine and fourteen separate systems — each from a different vendor, each with its own login, its own data model, its own definitions, its own export-to-Excel ritual.

The combined annual spend of pharma's largest brand teams on this fragmented stack — research portals, targeting tools, media-planning platforms, measurement dashboards, MLR workflows, CRM, competitive intelligence, agency project management — is conservatively estimated at over $12 billion globally.

The Makers' position, made publicly today, is that the entire stack is no longer fit for purpose.

What they signed onto

Daily Command is the system of work the 75 Makers co-built. One product. One login. The full daily loop — see, decide, activate, measure — in a single environment. Built on Doceree's Clinical Intent Suite (the only point-of-care prescribing-decision data layer in the industry) and architected as an open marketplace so brand teams keep the partners they trust.

"Avalere Health has spent years watching brand teams try to run sophisticated, high-stakes commercial decisions across a dozen disconnected systems. The cost — in speed, in clarity, in the quality of the decisions themselves — is enormous. Daily Command is the first product I've seen that takes that problem seriously and rebuilds the workflow from the ground up. We are proud to be among the first agencies to bring it into our work. This partnership has a truly meaningful impact on our mission to make every patient possible".

— Amar Urhekar, Chief Executive Officer, Avalere Health

"Every category-defining software company in enterprise has been built on the same insight: own the surface where the work actually happens. In pharma marketing, and especially in full-service agencies like Deerfield, that surface has never existed. Daily Command is the most credible attempt I have seen at building it — grounded in real clinical data, designed by the operators who do the work, and architected as an open ecosystem rather than a closed AI stack."

— Bill Veltre, Chief Media Officer, Deerfield

The Makers

The 75 Makers were drawn from the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers and the most influential agencies in the industry — P Sanofi, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Avalere Health, Deerfield, Havas Media, Omnicom Health Group, Real Chemistry, EVERSANA, Klick Health, and Ogilvy Health and others. Each was selected because they personally run the workflows Daily Command is designed to replace.

The full list of named Makers, published with their consent, is available at doceree.com/health-decode/makers.

What happens next

Daily Command is officially unveiled on May 7, 2026, with its 75 Makers publicly named. In June, it enters closed beta with five flagship manufacturer and agency partners, including Avalere Health. The full industry release follows on July 14, alongside the announcement of Daily Command Marketplace launch partners.

About Doceree

Doceree is the world's first AI-powered Operating System for healthcare marketing. We believe the role of AI is to bring richer context to every HCP interaction. Hence, our patented AI understands multiple layers of context to enhance every HCP interaction in a privacy-compliant manner, delivering measurably better outcomes every time. In just five years, we have emerged as leaders in AI-powered, hyper-personalized healthcare messaging — redefining HCP engagement with more powerful context and more powerful outcomes.

To know more, visit www.doceree.ai

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SOURCE Doceree