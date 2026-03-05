Doceree Extends Its Healthcare Intelligence to Clinical Screens, Completing the Point-of-Care Ecosystem with ‘Spark for DOOH’

New TV App Technology Enables Screen Networks to Unlock Premium, Precision Inventory in the $1.2B Point-of-Care Media Market

SHORT HILLS, N.J., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the world's first AI-powered operating system built exclusively for healthcare marketing, today announced the launch of Spark for DOOH, extending its healthcare-native intelligence into clinical waiting rooms and exam room screens, completing its Point-of-Care ecosystem.

With Spark for DOOH, Doceree now delivers real-time, signal-based targeting across the full continuum of point-of-care environments — from physician workflows (Spark for EHR), to integrated provider networks (Spark for Health Systems), and now to physical clinical screens.

Available as a lightweight TV app technology across existing waiting room and exam room displays, Spark transforms traditional screen networks into real-time, diagnosis-targeted advertising environments — without hardware upgrades or infrastructure rebuilds.

Pharmaceutical investment in point-of-care media exceeds $1.2 billion annually and is growing at approximately 16% year-over-year. Yet while brand teams expect digital-level precision across channels, most clinical screens still operate as static, rotation-based inventory, unable to differentiate audiences by diagnosis or stage of care. Spark changes that.

Powered by Doceree's patented Triggers™ technology, Spark activates at patient check-in, securely detects real-time visit signals, matches anonymized patient profiles against campaign targeting parameters, and delivers contextually relevant creative within milliseconds — all within a HIPAA-compliant infrastructure. The result: pharmaceutical advertisers gain diagnosis-level precision in physical clinical environments, while screen operators unlock premium inventory aligned with pharma's evolving expectations.

"Doceree has consistently led the industry by building a healthcare-native intelligence engine where others saw media inventory," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree. "With Spark for EHRs, we transformed physician workflows. With Spark for Health Systems, we extended targeting across provider ecosystems. Spark for DOOH completes our Point-of-Care ecosystem — enabling precision engagement at every critical touchpoint in the clinical journey."

Commenting on the launch, Kamya Elawadhi, Co-Founder & President, Doceree, said, "Healthcare waiting rooms remain one of the most powerful media environments: patients spend an average of 20+ minutes on site and are already engaged in their care journey. However, without real-time signal activation, those structural advantages have not translated into performance-driven investment."

Spark integrates directly into existing smart TVs and digital signage systems, enabling clinical screen network operators to activate diagnosis-specific targeting, demographic segmentation, and real-time ad decisioning through simple software deployment. For operators, this shifts the model from selling undifferentiated impressions to offering precision healthcare media powered by authenticated clinical signals.

"Precision in healthcare media requires trusted data connectivity and compliant signal activation," said Julius Ramirez, EVP Data and Partnerships at Doceree. "Spark for DOOH extends our EHR integrations and data partnerships into the physical clinical environment, enabling screen networks to activate real-time signals responsibly while delivering the measurable precision pharma demands."

Unlike general DOOH technologies adapted from broader advertising ecosystems, Spark is built on healthcare-native infrastructure. Doceree's Triggers™ engine was designed specifically to process clinical signals securely and in real time, with privacy safeguards embedded at its core. The launch is backed by Doceree's healthcare data ecosystem, including integrations across more than 185 EHRs and health systems and verified identity data on over 6M healthcare professionals. This foundation ensures targeting is powered by authenticated clinical intelligence rather than probabilistic modelling.

With the completion of its Point-of-Care Ecosystem, Doceree now offers pharmaceutical brands and healthcare media partners a unified intelligence spanning digital workflows, health system environments, and physical clinical spaces — creating a connected precision network across the care continuum. Spark for DOOH is available immediately to clinical screen network operators across the United States. For more information, visit https://docereespark.com/dooh

About Spark

Spark, a Doceree initiative built exclusively for EHRs and health systems, enables the delivery of clinically relevant, patient-personalized messages within HCP workflows at the exact moment of clinical decision-making. Integrated seamlessly across 185+ EHRs & health systems, Spark improves HCP engagement and patient health outcomes by delivering AI-powered, context-driven brand messages that align with physician prescribing patterns and patient profiles. Powered by Doceree's patented Triggers™ technology, Spark ensures every message respects clinical workflows while providing physicians with timely, actionable information that supports better patient care decisions.

Know more: https://docereespark.com/

