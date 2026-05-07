A new software category for life sciences. One product, one login, the entire day's work — plan, decide, execute, measure — in a single place. Backed by an open marketplace ecosystem. Beta opens June 2026. Industry release July 14, 2026.

SHORT HILLS, N.J., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing, today introduced Daily Command, the system of work for pharmaceutical brand, marketing, and commercial teams. Daily Command was unveiled at the inaugural Doceree Health Decode: The Makers Summit 2026 in New York, alongside the public naming of the 75 senior industry operators — the Makers — who co-built the product over the past quarter.

Doceree Introduces Daily Command — The System of Work for Pharma Brand Teams, Co-Built by 75 of the Industry's Most Senior Operators (PRNewsfoto/Doceree)

For two decades, the pharmaceutical brand team has been the most strategically important and most poorly equipped function in life sciences. A VP of Marketing running a $2 billion brand opens, on an average Monday, between nine and fourteen separate systems: a market-research portal, an HCP targeting tool, a media-planning platform, a measurement dashboard, a CRM, a medical-legal-regulatory workflow, a competitive-intelligence subscription, an agency project tracker, and a stack of Excel files exported from each. Strategy lives in one place. Performance lives in another.

The answer to "what should we do today?" lives in none of them.

Daily Command ends that.

"HR got Workday. Sales got Salesforce. Engineering got GitHub. Design got Figma. Pharma brand teams — running the largest marketing P&Ls in any industry on earth — got a folder of bookmarks and an inbox full of agency decks. Daily Command is the brand team's Workday. We didn't build it to compete with the tools brand teams use. We built it to make most of them unnecessary."

— Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree

Validation from the beta cohort and the investor community

"Avalere Health has spent years watching brand teams try to run sophisticated, high-stakes commercial decisions across a dozen disconnected systems. The cost — in speed, in clarity, in the quality of the decisions themselves — is enormous. Daily Command is the first product I've seen that takes that problem seriously and rebuilds the workflow from the ground up. We are proud to be among the first agencies to bring it into our work. This partnership has a truly meaningful impact on our mission to make every patient possible."

— Amar Urhekar, Chief Executive Officer, Avalere Health

"Every category-defining software company in enterprise has been built on the same insight: own the surface where the work actually happens. In pharma marketing, and especially in full service agencies like Deerfield, that surface has never existed. Daily Command is the most credible attempt I have seen at building it — grounded in real clinical data, designed by the operators who do the work, and architected as an open ecosystem rather than a closed AI stack"

— Bill Veltre, Chief Media Officer, Deerfield

The promise: one product, one day, end to end

A brand director opens Daily Command in the morning. By the time they close it, they have seen what changed overnight in their market, their HCP universe, and their competitive set; decided which segments, messages, and channels to act on today, with the data, model, and rationale visible in the same screen; activated the campaign, the rep nudge, the medical content, or the patient-program adjustment without exporting a brief or filing a ticket; and measured the result in the same product, against the same definitions, with no reconciliation between platforms.

This is the loop every pharma brand team is supposed to run. No product in the industry has ever closed it in one place. Daily Command does.

An open marketplace, not a walled garden

Daily Command is built as an open ecosystem. Through the Daily Command Marketplace, brand teams plug in the data partners, agency tools, measurement providers, and AI applications they already trust — and the new ones they want to test — without leaving the product. The marketplace is API-first and partner-neutral. Doceree does not pick winners; brand teams do.

The pharma software industry has spent two decades building closed stacks that lock customers into a single vendor's worldview. Daily Command takes the opposite position: the system of work for a brand team has to be open, because the brand team's stack is never going to be one company's products. Marketplace launch partners will be announced alongside the July 14 industry release.

Why nothing comparable exists, and why it could not have, until now

Daily Command could not have been built five years ago. Three foundations had to exist first, and Doceree spent years building them.

The first is a clinical-intent data layer. Daily Command runs on Doceree's Clinical Intent Suite, the only infrastructure in the industry that captures prescribing-decision signals at the point of care across millions of HCP interactions. Every recommendation Daily Command surfaces is grounded in observed clinical behavior, not modeled proxies.

The second is agentic AI capable of running pharma workflows end to end. Daily Command does not have AI features; its modules are agents. They run the workflow — segment a market, brief a campaign, draft an MLR submission, reconcile a measurement discrepancy — and hand the operator a decision, not a dashboard.

The third is pharma-grade governance. MLR, HIPAA, GDPR, and the medical-legal review chain are built into the substrate, not bolted on. This is the reason horizontal AI platforms cannot enter this market, and the reason point tools cannot expand into it.

The 75 Makers

Daily Command was not designed in a vendor's office and shown to customers. It was co-built over the past quarter by 75 senior operators drawn from the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers and the most influential agencies in the industry — selected because they run, today, the workflows Daily Command replaces.

The Makers contributed module specifications, stress-tested working software in hundreds of hours of sessions, and committed to bringing Daily Command into their organizations. They are publicly named today.

The Makers include senior leaders from Sanofi, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Avalere Health, Deerfield, Havas Media, Omnicom Health Group, Real Chemistry, EVERSANA, Klick Health, and Ogilvy Health. The full list of named Makers, published with their consent, is available at doceree.com/health-decode/makers.

What happens next

Daily Command is officially unveiled on May 7, 2026, with its 75 Makers publicly named. In June, it enters closed beta with five flagship manufacturer and agency partners, including Avalere Health. The full industry release follows on July 14, alongside the announcement of Daily Command Marketplace launch partners.

About Doceree

Doceree is the world's first AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing. We believe the role of AI is to bring richer context to every HCP interaction. Hence, our patented AI understands multiple layers of context to enhance every HCP interaction in a privacy-compliant manner, delivering measurably better outcomes every time. In just five years, we have emerged as leaders in AI-powered, hyper-personalized healthcare messaging — redefining HCP engagement with more powerful context and more powerful outcomes.

To know more, visit www.doceree.ai

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SOURCE Doceree