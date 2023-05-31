75% of Shoppers Would Pay More for Beauty Products to Get Personalized Online Shopping Experiences, Says New Survey

News provided by

Bolt

31 May, 2023, 09:17 ET

Shoppers, especially Generation Z, expect brands to embrace AI, diversity, inclusion, and hyper-personalization, according to Bolt's latest research

7 out of 10 Gen Z shoppers would pay at least 10% more on beauty products for personalization in their online shopping journeys

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt, a leading checkout technology company, today unveiled a new report which offers shopper insights for beauty and skincare brands hoping to improve their businesses. Like the entire technology landscape, AI is making a mark in the beauty industry—specifically with consumer expectations. The report—which consisted of a survey of over one thousand U.S. consumers—also found that brands are increasingly shifting beauty standards to accommodate a new generation of shoppers keen on products that are inclusive and hyper-personalized.

Continue Reading
Personalization is preferred
Personalization is preferred
At-home digital assistant > in-store sales associate
At-home digital assistant > in-store sales associate

For brands investing in this digital shift, it's paying off. According to the report, 75% of shoppers would pay more for beauty and skincare products if they got personalized online shopping experiences. In fact, 72% of Gen Z consumers are willing to pay more than 10% for beauty products. Interestingly, 57% of Gen Z have the appetite to pay as much as 11-20% more for their beauty purchases if they involve custom and curated online shopping journeys. This marks an opportunity for brands to personalize in order to create genuine connections with shoppers, especially younger generations.

So what's the secret? It's all about customer identity. Since 58% of shoppers said that diversity and inclusion are important when purchasing products from a beauty or skincare brand, it's clear that shoppers are increasingly demanding products that represent them—not just the same select groups of people that are traditionally served. By leveraging identity to understand a customer's behavioral and physical uniqueness—such as their specific skin type or skin sensitivity—beauty brands can create a more inclusive, customized customer experience and drive growth as a result.

Customer identities can help brands harness the full power of AI and other new technology. The report found that 62% of shoppers—including a whopping 80% of Gen Z—are more likely to buy a beauty product if they can use tech to land on their perfect formula. Perhaps even more strikingly, 43% of shoppers would rather shade-match for foundation through AI online than test in-store. Interestingly, around half of the Gen Z, Millennial, and Gen X cohorts prefer shade-matching with AI online than in stores—whereas an overwhelming 70% of the Baby Boomer and Silent Generation cohorts would rather shade-match in stores than online. These insights paint a clear picture of the role that AI and personalization can have in providing a curated shopper experience that's digital, accessible, and inclusive.

"For brands to stay ahead, it's all about getting personal," shared Shilpi Narang, SVP of Customer Experience at Bolt. "Retailers are clamoring for new ways to know and recognize their shoppers, and they're learning that personalization is impossible until they identify their shopper. With Bolt, brands can seamlessly log in more of their shoppers, building deeper connections with them and personalizing their buying experience—leading to higher conversion and most importantly, greater lifetime value."

By truly understanding shoppers' identities, skincare and beauty brands can create tailored experiences that resonate and foster a deeper sense of loyalty with their target audiences. This represents an engaging opportunity for beauty and skincare brands to capture the 45% of shoppers who have not purchased a product because of the lack of personalized options.

For more beauty report insights, visit bolt.com/lifetime-beauty-report.

Methodology
Bolt's findings, in partnership with YouGov, are based on the results of an online survey that was fielded May 15 - 17, 2023 on 1,038 adults in the U.S. who have shopped for a beauty and/or skincare product online within the past six months. This group of survey respondents was comprised of 53% female and 47% male participants; 10% Gen Z, 35% Millennials, 27% Baby Boomer, and 3% Silent Generation. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (ages 18+).

About Bolt
Bolt makes the business of checkout shockingly simple. By offering frictionless shopper recognition, account creation, and a secure, one-click checkout, Bolt helps retailers build long-term relationships with their customers and increase conversion. At the center of it all is the rapidly growing Bolt network, which connects hundreds of customer-centric retailers such as Fanatics, Revolve, and Casper to tens of millions of shoppers. Bolt's universal account network is the only solution that works within retailers' native checkouts—allowing them to keep their brands front and center while logging in more shoppers to offer a personalized shopping experience and a seamless checkout. To learn more, visit bolt.com.

SOURCE Bolt

Also from this source

Nearly Half of Shoppers Would Rather Wear a Coffee-Stained Shirt All Day Than Have To Reset Their Store Account Password Multiple Times, According to a New Fashion Survey

Bolt One-Click Checkout Now an SAP Endorsed App Available on SAP® Store

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.