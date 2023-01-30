78th Annual National Hardware Show Brings More Products, Demos, Events and Resources to Las Vegas Than Ever Before

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Hardware Show (NHS) is bustling with products, events, resources and is ready to welcome the home improvement industry January 31! With more than 1000 exhibitors (60 percent new), 50+ educational/entertaining on-stage presentations, networking events, new product categories, newly launched or expanded areas and resources, and host to the first annual NHS Influencer Summit the floor will be bustling, including a flourishing attendee registration. NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS), NKBA's Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), International Surface Event and Las Vegas Market (Winter) show share the Las Vegas Convention Center – NHS will be in the South Hall and Bronze Lot.

NHS Backyard Stage: The Backyard stage will buzz the entire show with Favorite Finds Presentations, product demos, the Celebrity Chef Cook-Off and more. Favorite Finds: A crowd favorite! Hardware, home improvement, and DIY personalities walk the floor to select products to review and demo on stage. Starting at 1:30pm on January 31 and running throughout the show (on Backyard Stage as well as Innovation Stage inside).

EVENTS

PRODUCTS

– newly relaunched this year and expanded is the NHS's dedicated home for all things lawn, garden, farm, ranch, outdoor living and grilling. There is truly no other event that fills the void for outdoor living quite like the National Hardware Show. Originally launched back in 2005, the National Hardware Show has always had a robust lawn and garden category to host a wide range of outdoor living suppliers. Now, to support the rapid growth of these categories, the Backyard is branching into its very own category to become the destination for everything outdoors at NHS. HABITAT – connects retailers with the trends, products and merchandising techniques that will drive impactful growth and top-line revenue within their stores. This year's focus is to introduce solutions that support customers' state-of-mind, mood, mental wellness and connection.

View the full 2023 Exhibitor Directory.

RESOURCES + EDUCATION

The Retail Solutions Center – As consumers continue to demand a more enhanced online, mobile, and in- store experience, it is essential that today's retailers rise to the challenge, or risk losing out on sales. The new Retail Solutions Center at NHS will showcase companies that offer valuable solutions to improve technology, functionality, and profits within stores.

– As consumers continue to demand a more enhanced online, mobile, and in- store experience, it is essential that today's retailers rise to the challenge, or risk losing out on sales. The new at NHS will showcase companies that offer valuable solutions to improve technology, functionality, and profits within stores. The Future of Retail – We've refocused NHS education to center around what the future of retail will look like, and what that means for you – with Keynotes and Panels from the Farnsworth Group on understanding today's pro and DIY customer; with Epicor on the role of cloud technology in defining the future of retail; with NHPA on merchandising and tech initiatives to drive retail efficiency, and more! View the NHS keynotes schedule. NHS is also hosting its first ever Retail Revolution series . Come hear case studies from different technology companies that are shaping the future of retail.

– We've refocused NHS education to center around what the future of retail will look like, and what that means for you – with Keynotes and Panels from the on understanding today's pro and DIY customer; with on the role of cloud technology in defining the future of retail; with on merchandising and tech initiatives to drive retail efficiency, and more! NHS is also hosting its first ever . Come hear case studies from different technology companies that are shaping the future of retail. NHPA Foundations of Merchandising Management Live! – The North American Hardware and Paint Association (NHPA) will run the first ever Foundations of Merchandising Management series during NHS, designed to train retailers in advanced product sourcing, merchandising, and acquisition strategies. View the NHPA schedule.

– The North American Hardware and Paint Association (NHPA) will run the first ever Foundations of Merchandising Management series during NHS, designed to train retailers in advanced product sourcing, merchandising, and acquisition strategies. UIA Inventor Education – Every day during NHS, the United Inventors Association (UIA) will host a series of keynotes and pitch panels to not only help guide inventors down the path to success, but to give you a sneak peek into the latest product innovations coming down the pike. View the UIA education schedule.

NHS is an experience and a resource for brands, inventors, buyers, industry leaders to see/show the hottest products for BBQ & Grills, Outdoor & Garden, Building, Electrical, Hardware & Tools, Homewares, Paint, Plumbing, Global Sourcing and more.

Press resources including logos, images and more HERE

