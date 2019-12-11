7Rewards® Loyalty Program Crosses 25 Million Member Mark

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since expanding its 7Rewards loyalty program two years ago, 7-Eleven, Inc. has seen membership in the app-based platform almost triple (278 percent) from 9 million to 25 million members. This explosive membership growth has translated to increased store visits and a larger, more loyal customer base for the world's largest convenience retailer.

In 2019, 7-Eleven was awarded several awards for its loyalty program: Convenience Store News' Technology Leader of the Year Award, Loyalty360 Technology and Trends Platinum Award, The International Business 'Gold Stevie' Award for Integrated Mobile Experience, and more. Each of these notable award competitions recognize brands that are building stronger and deeper loyalty with their customers in a proactive, meaningful and measurable way.

"While winning awards is certainly an honor, the real measure of success is how 7Rewards benefits our customers and franchisees every day," said Joe DePinto, 7-Eleven President and CEO. "7Rewards members visit our stores more often and spend more when they shop. That means increased store traffic for franchisees and our corporate stores – an added eight customers per store each day."

