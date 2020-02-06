7th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference Features Leading Industry Experts and Cutting-Edge Topics in Corporate Wellness

HINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of worksite wellness programs, will host its 7th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference on April 1-2. The event, which will be held at Granite Links outside of Boston, will feature nationally-recognized speakers from across the country who will highlight the latest research, developments and trends in corporate wellness. Day two of the conference will focus on leadership with sessions related to professional development and growth.

"Our conference will provide employers with the opportunity to learn about the latest innovations in well-being from dynamic speakers who will share their vision about the evolving field of worksite wellness, including what the future holds for employee well-being programs," said Debra Wein, CEO of Wellness Workdays. "The event is the place to get an insider's perspective on what's best and what's next in corporate wellness and develop connections within the industry."

This year's sessions will cover the hottest topics in employee wellness, including developing digital mental health interventions; addressing loneliness, stress and depression to create a connected workplace; developing a structure for wellness sustainability; and strategies for keeping employees engaged in healthful change. In addition to learning from industry experts, attendees will get best practices and tips for success from this year's certified Best Wellness Employers. Now in its third year, the Best Wellness Employer certification program was developed by experts from Harvard Medical School and Wellness Workdays and other organizations to recognize the outstanding achievements of employers committed to creating best-in-class corporate wellness programs.

Registration and details about the conference can be found on the conference website. Limited opportunities to sponsor and exhibit are still available. Visit the conference sponsorship page for details.

Wellness Workdays is recognized by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM. This program is valid for 13 PDCs for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM. For more information about certification or recertification, please visit www.shrmcertification.org.

